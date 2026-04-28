Over 3K Davsuranon benefit from ₱16.9M social services

Under the leadership of Governor Yvonne Cagas, the Provincial Government reported that a total of 3,590 clients across one city and nine municipalities benefited from various interventions delivered through its Crisis Intervention Unit from January to March 2026. The bulk of assistance went to hospital-related needs, with ₱10.79 million allocated to 2,019 clients for hospital bill assistance.

This was followed by burial assistance amounting to ₱2.71 million for 516 beneficiaries, and dialysis assistance worth ₱822,000 for 327 patients. Medicine assistance reached 293 clients with ₱596,500 disbursed. Medical procedure assistance — including chemotherapy, CT scans, laboratory work, operations, and therapy —amounted to ₱1.06 million, aiding 221 individuals.

Other forms of aid included support for transportation groups and solo parents (₱255,000 for 85 clients), fire victims (₱315,000 for 32 clients), and special or other cases (₱338,000 for 94 clients).

A smaller allocation of ₱9,000 was also extended to three beneficiaries under disaster assistance.