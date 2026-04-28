Over 3K Davsuranon benefit from ₱16.9M social services

THE Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) of Davao del Sur has extended more than ₱16.9 million in aid to thousands of residents in the first quarter of 2026, underscoring the province’s continuing push for responsive and compassionate public service.
Under the leadership of Governor Yvonne Cagas, the Provincial Government reported that a total of 3,590 clients across one city and nine municipalities benefited from various interventions delivered through its Crisis Intervention Unit from January to March 2026. The bulk of assistance went to hospital-related needs, with ₱10.79 million allocated to 2,019 clients for hospital bill assistance.
This was followed by burial assistance amounting to ₱2.71 million for 516 beneficiaries, and dialysis assistance worth ₱822,000 for 327 patients. Medicine assistance reached 293 clients with ₱596,500 disbursed. Medical procedure assistance — including chemotherapy, CT scans, laboratory work, operations, and therapy —amounted to ₱1.06 million, aiding 221 individuals.
Other forms of aid included support for transportation groups and solo parents (₱255,000 for 85 clients), fire victims (₱315,000 for 32 clients), and special or other cases (₱338,000 for 94 clients).
A smaller allocation of ₱9,000 was also extended to three beneficiaries under disaster assistance.
Across local government units (LGUs), Digos City recorded the highest number of beneficiaries, with 1,245 clients receiving ₱5.89 million in aid.
It was followed by Bansalan with 573 clients (₱2.61 million), Matanao with 390 clients (₱1.83 million), and Hagonoy with 371 clients (₱1.77 million).
Other municipalities also recorded significant outreach: Magsaysay served 358 clients (₱1.73 million), Sta. Cruz assisted 258 clients (₱1.19 million), Sulop aided 115 clients (₱552,589), Padada supported 106 clients (₱456,058), Malalag helped 91 clients (₱480,582), and Kiblawan reached 83 clients (₱388,034).
The figures highlight not only the breadth of services provided but also the province’s focus on health-related interventions, which accounted for the largest share of assistance.
The data reflects a targeted approach to addressing urgent medical, financial, and social needs among Davao del Sur residents.
Provincial officials emphasized that the initiative demonstrates the government’s commitment to inclusive service delivery, ensuring that even the most vulnerable sectors receive timely aid. “Davao del Sur continues to shine as a 'Maanyag nga Paraiso' where compassionate service and responsive governance uplift the lives of every Davsuranon,” the PSWDO said in its post.
With sustained funding and coordinated efforts through the PSWDO, the province aims to further strengthen its social protection programs in the coming months, expanding reach and deepening impact across its communities. CEA