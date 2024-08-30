Over 3K job vacancies available at Kadayawan Job Fair Part 2

DABAWENYOS looking for work are encouraged to participate in the second part of the Kadayawan Job Fair, which will be held today, August 30, 2024, at the Gaisano Grand Citygate Mall in Buhangin and Barangay Daliao, Toril.

Lilibeth Pantinople, manager at the Public Employment Service Office (Peso)-Davao City, said in a radio interview on GMA Super Radyo Davao, on August 28, 2024, that people from the north and south districts of the city should take advantage of the different job fairs that will be conducted.

Peso stated that multiple local and international employers will attend the job fair. Among the jobs that will be offered include customer service representatives, project engineers, drivers, sales representatives, and store clerks.

Jobs that will be offered in Barangay Daliao will include sales representatives, drivers, audit staff, construction laborers, and others.

Around 4,000 job vacancies, both locally and internationally, are available for applicants. Of these, 3,000 jobs will be available at the City Gate Mall in Buhangin District, while more than 1,000 will be in Barangay Daliao, Toril.

For those applying for jobs abroad, Pantinople recommended bringing a photocopy of their passport along with the original. She emphasized that the job fair is open to everyone, including Senior High School graduates, fresh graduates, and out-of-school youth.

“Sa mga job seekers na gusto mag-apply open to all ni, even dili taga-Davao City. So katong mga job seekers na gusto mag-join sa atoang big event, sa atoang Kadayawan Job Fair (So for the job seekers who want to apply, this job fair is open to all, even if they are not from Davao City. So for job seekers who want to join our big event, our Kadayawan Job Fair),” she said.

Meanwhile, around 800 job seekers attended the recently concluded Kadayawan Job Fair 2024 held on August 26 at the NCCC Mall VP. Pantinople said that of the 800 participants, more than 100 of the applicants were “nearly hired.” RGP