Over 400 NPAs, supporters join peace sustainment forum

AROUND 445 former members of the communist terrorist organization (CTG) and their supporters completed the three-day peace sustainment forum (PSF), marking a historic milestone toward peace and development in Marilog District.

The 27th Infantry Battalion organized the forum, which took place at Marilog Central Elementary School from November 15 to 17, 2024, with assistance from the municipal authorities.

The PSF brought together 35 former rebels (FR), 67 Militiang Bayan (MB), and 343 members of underground mass organizations (UGMO) from 12 Marilog barangays.

According to Capt. Eddie Rey Navales, the 27th IB's civil-military operation officer, the event was a major turning point because these people had returned to the folds of the government, leaving the CPP/NPA/NDF and condemned its philosophy.

Navales also explained that the program highlighted the NPA's exploitation strategies and CTG indoctrination.

The participants also gained knowledge about government services and programs that disproved the NPA’s claims.

As a signal of the attendees' rejection of the NPA's deceit, the PSF ended with a peace demonstration and the symbolic burning of the NPA flag.

A former NPA member highlighted the NPA’s decades of deception as she described her horrific experiences under the terrorist group.

Meanwhile, 1003rd Deputy Brigade commander, Col. Michael Banua, highlighted the PSF's effectiveness as a psychological deterrent to terrorist recruitment and underlined its importance as a critical step towards community peace and prosperity.

He then urged all the participants to defend and support the government's efforts to bring about peace.

The PSF was a joint effort of the City Government of Davao, the National Commission on Indigenous People (NCIP)-Davao, the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR)-Davao, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Davao, Police Station 12, PNP-Davao, Davao City Police Office, City Social Welfare Development Office, City Health Office, Department of Education-Davao City Division, and Laquihon Agro-Environmental Consultancy Services as they demonstrated the "whole-of-nation approach" to putting an end to local insurgency and armed struggle by providing lectures, pledging assistance, and proposing ways to enhance living conditions. DEF