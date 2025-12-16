Over 45K attend 1st day of Misa de Gallo

AT LEAST 45,000 Dabawenyos flocked to churches across Davao City in the early hours of Tuesday for the opening day of Misa de Gallo, formally ushering in the annual Simbang Gabi observance.

The first dawn masses started at 3 a.m. on December 16, 2025, attracting large crowds of devotees despite the early schedule. The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) reported that a total of 45,980 churchgoers attended the initial day of the nine-day religious tradition, with authorities closely monitoring church premises due to the constant movement of worshippers.

To ensure safety and order, personnel from the Philippine National Police, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and barangay tanods were strategically positioned in and around churches, including San Pedro Cathedral and nearby areas.

In all, 43 churches across the city were placed under security coverage during the opening salvo of Misa de Gallo.

Police said the peaceful and orderly conduct of the first day was the result of coordinated efforts among the DCPO, other security and safety clusters, force multipliers, parish-based volunteers, and the active cooperation of the community.

DCPO Acting Chief Police Colonel Mannan Caracas Muarip said the incident-free opening day highlighted the strong partnership among law enforcement agencies, local government units, partner organizations, and the public in maintaining peace and public safety during major religious events.

“The Davao City Police Office remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the faithful throughout the Misa de Gallo. Guided by the D.A.V.A.O. Framework—Discipline, Action, Virtue, Accountability, and Order—we will continue to strengthen police visibility and proactive security measures. More importantly, we recognize that maintaining peace is a shared responsibility. Through the cooperation of our partner agencies, church leaders, and the community, we ensure that our people can worship with confidence, serenity, and a deep sense of safety throughout this nine-day tradition,” Muarip said.

Authorities implemented standard security protocols, including checkpoints and bag inspections, with large bags and bulky items strictly prohibited inside church premises. Police said Misa de Gallo activities at San Pedro Cathedral were limited to two dawn masses, both of which concluded without any untoward incidents.

As Simbang Gabi continues until December 25, the DCPO has deployed around 5,000 police personnel to secure all 43 churches in Davao City. Officials expect large crowds to persist throughout the nine-day series of dawn masses, prompting sustained heightened security measures.

DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon said crowd control remains a key component of the security plan, particularly through the enforcement of a one-entrance, one-exit policy in churches.

“Naa tay one-entrance and one-exit policy sa tanan na mga simbahan nga gibantayan aron ma-monitor ang mga individuals na musulod sa tanang simbahan,” Tuazon said during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps briefing on December 8.

Police officials said the policy helps ensure smoother crowd movement, reduces congestion, and allows for more effective monitoring of individuals entering church premises.

The DCPO noted that Davao City has consistently recorded peaceful Simbang Gabi celebrations and major holiday events in previous years, a track record attributed to strict security enforcement, strategic personnel deployment, and strong cooperation among authorities, church leaders, and the public. Police have again urged residents to remain vigilant and comply with security procedures to help ensure a safe and solemn observance of the Misa de Gallo tradition. DEF