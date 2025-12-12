Over 4k brgy workers receive honorarium from DDO provincial govt

MORE than 4,000 barangay functionaries from Davao de Oro municipalities have received their honorarium directly from the provincial government, bringing early Christmas cheer to beneficiaries who continue to deliver vital services in far-flung communities.

Governor Raul Mabanglo, together with Board Member May Codilla, personally distributed the honorarium to around 2,000 barangay functionaries in the municipalities of Monkayo and Montevista on December 9. The governor emphasized that the provincial government is committed to ensuring a fair and accurate distribution of compensation for all barangay workers.

"“Kini ang panahon nga ang kapitolyo mismo ang muadto sa nagkadaiyang barangay… kami mismo ang muhatag sa honorarium gikan sa probinsya (This is the time when the capitol itself goes to the different barangays… we personally hand over the honorarium from the province),” Gov. Mabanglo said, stressing that this approach guarantees each beneficiary receives what they have rightfully earned, without delay or favoritism.

Local officials — including Monkayo Mayor Manuel Jayr N. Zamora Jr., Montevista Vice Mayor Evergisto Balunos, barangay captains, and other municipal leaders — expressed their gratitude to the governor for recognizing and supporting the grassroots workers who serve as frontliners of community development.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,085 barangay functionaries from the municipalities of Compostela and New Bataan also received their honorarium during the distribution. This time, Mabanglo and Codilla were joined by other Board Members, namely Kol Herv Zamora-Apsay, Tata Basañes, and John Ramacula, as well as Compostela Mayor Bianca Cualing-Brua, to personally show their support and highlight the important role barangay workers play in local progress.

“Angat man sa pasko karon, dako kaayu ning tabang ug gamit ang nadawat namo nga honorarium gikan sa probinsya. Salamat kaayo Governor Raul Mabanglo (For us, especially this Christmas season, the honorarium we received from the province is a big help. Thank you very much, Governor Raul Mabanglo),” said Richard Lacdaying, a beneficiary from New Bataan.

The provincial government reaffirmed its commitment to uplifting barangay-level workers, acknowledging that their dedication helps sustain public services and ensures that government programs reach even the most remote areas of the province. CEA