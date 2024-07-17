Over 50 families evacuated due to flooding

MORE than 200 individuals were evacuated from Panacan and Communal in Davao City due to the heavy downpour caused by the Low Pressure Area (LPA) on Tuesday evening, July 16, 2024.

Rodrigo Bustillo, officer in charge of operation and warning division head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), said in a radio interview on GMA Super Radyo Davao, on Wednesday morning, July 17, 2024, that of the 282 individuals or 57 families who were evacuated, no casualties were reported.



The 282 individuals were from New San Isidro, Barangay (Brgy) Buhangin, Purok Sta. Teresita, Brgy. Cabantian, Blk. 17, Lot 22 Catleya St. cor. Vanda St. Brgy Angliongto, Davao Empress, Brgy. Sasa, Purok 2, Blk 2, Relocation, Barangay Panacan, and from Don Ramon Village, Brgy Panacan.

“Tungod sa adbiso nato nalikay ang casualty sa pagbaha (Because of our early warning system casualties due to flooding were prevented),” he said.

Bustillo said their office has strengthened its early warning system to anticipate calamities. He also attributed the zero casualties to the collaboration between the Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction Management Committee (BDRRMC) of each barangay, and other government agencies.

He reported that by early morning on July 17, 2024, the floodwaters had already subsided and the evacuated residents had returned to their homes. He said that although some houses were partially damaged due to rising water levels, none were completely destroyed.

Among the city's barangays, the areas most heavily affected by floods were Buhangin Cabantian, Pampanga, Angliongto, areas along Sasa, and Mamay Creek.

Aside from heavy rain, Bustillo attributed the flooding to constricted water channels, preventing direct flow to the sea and causing overflow onto the streets. His office dispatched teams to investigate areas with restricted waterways.

Bustillo shared that during the preemptive evacuation, all residents heeded the warnings of the CDRRMO, though some chose to stay, particularly those with homes with higher floors.

Meanwhile, the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) reported that most of the flooding was street-level, and water levels subsided after several hours.

Julie Dayaday, head of CSWDO, told SunStar Davao that in preparation for the La Niña season, their office strategically positioned relief goods in district offices to promptly assist affected people in the event of a calamity.

“In the event na naa gyud [there is an] advice for pre-emptive evacuation so CSWDO together with our barangay i-prepare gyud ang [we will prepare the] evacuation centers,” she said.

According to the weather forecast issued by CDRRMO at 5 a.m. yesterday, the LPA was located 200 kilometers east-northeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

Davao City is expected to experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the LPA. Winds will be light to moderate from southeast to southwest, and seas will be slight to moderate.

To recall, Dabawenyos were caught off guard on the evening of July 16 as some areas in the city were flooded due to heavy rain caused by the LPA. Street flooding occurred in Maa Flyover, Damosa Lanang, and Laverna Hills. Chest-level flooding was reported in New San Isidro, Buhangin. RGP