Over 500 local artists featured in Mindanao Art 2026

SM LANANG transforms into a massive art gallery as Mindanao Art returns for its eighth year, bringing together over 500 artists from across Mindanao and the Philippines.

Fresh from its international award-winning streak this year, Mindanao Art runs from September 20 to October 1, with multiple satellite activities in other parts of the city and Mindanao spotlighting the theme, “In the Changing Cycle of Dark and Lightness.”

Mindanao Art also celebrates its recent milestones after winning the 2026 Gold Award for Innovation in Cultural or Community Events from the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, Gold for Excellence in Cultural Storytelling from the Marketing Excellence Awards 2026, Bronze for Corporate and Community from the Quill Awards, and another Bronze Award for Corporate and Community from the International Business Awards.

Among the scheduled satellite activities for this year’s Mindanao Art are the MinArt Talks, to be headlined by internationally exhibited artists Richard Buxani and Darwin Guevarra and art critic Sarah Tamissa Alcantara. These will be held at Davao City National High School and Balay Kublai in Maa.

Organized by Davao-based Lawig-Diwa Inc. in collaboration with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts and the National Committee on Art Galleries (NCCA-NCAG), the fair has established itself as one of the most significant events in the island’s cultural calendar.

This year’s fair enjoins artists and the public to rethink the role of art in their daily lives. Beyond being an ornament, luxury, or status symbol, creative expression in these trying times has the power to move the tides, giving sobriety, hope, and vision to a nation grappling with uncertainty.

Visit SM Lanang and experience Mindanao through the creative and artistic masterpieces of world-class local artists. PR