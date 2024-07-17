Over 500 Usep students receive DSWD’s cash-for-work payout

OVER 500 college graduates and students from the University of Southeastern Philippines (Usep) who are beneficiaries of the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (Kalahi-Cidss) Cash-for-Work Program (CFWP), celebrated their culminating activity cum pay-out on July 17, 2024, at Usep Obrero Campus in Davao City.

Usep President Dr. Bonifacio Gabales Jr., represented by Dr. Jose Alther Rivera, director of the Office of Student Affairs and Services, highlighted the collaborative effort between Usep, the Office of Senator Imee Marcos, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development Region (DSWD)-Davao behind the initiative of the activity.

"This innovative program has provided our dear students with short-term employment opportunities and practical work internship experience to prepare them for the real workforce,” Rivera said, also noting Usep’s commitment to the holistic well-being and success of their students.

In the Davao Region, five campuses of Usep are covered in the program: Obrero Campus, Tagum Unit, Mabini Campus, Mintal Campus, and Malabog Extension Campus in Paquibato District.

Lawyer Vanessa B. Goc-ong, DSWD-Davao regional director, underlined the youth as the hope of the nation, referencing Dr. Jose Rizal’s famous quote in her message.

“Sa DSWD, malaki po talaga ang sektor ng youth na aming tinitingnan, dahil aside from you are the future of the world, ang ating mga youth din po ang vulnerable sa ating society,” Goc-ong said.

(At DSWD, we really focus on the youth sector because aside from being the future of the world, our youth are also vulnerable in our society.)

“It is more than the financial reward, it is a recognition of your commitment, to your education, to your community, and to your personal growth,” Goc-ong added.

Launched on November 16, 2023, the Kalahi-Cidss Kapangyarihan at Kaunlaran sa Barangay (KKB) CFWP focuses on providing temporary employment and financial aid to college graduates, students, and families impacted by Typhoon Egay and other vulnerable communities.

The program beneficiaries were deployed to various locations, including the DSWD 11-Field Office, DSWD Provincial and Municipal Operations Offices, Kalahi-Cidss Area Coordinating Teams, and local government units in Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, and Davao de Oro.

Over the course of the program, 1,108 beneficiaries were served, with 133 graduates and 974 students participating. Of these, 96 graduates and 50 students completed the full 90-day work requirement.

One of the beneficiaries during the activity who received a certificate of completion is Mary Grace Z. Gloria, a differently abled person who successfully completed the 90-day program implementation assigned. She was assigned at the Administrative Division – Procurement Section from November 2023.

In an interview with SunStar, Gloria shared her gratitude to Sen. Marcos for creating the program, to DSWD and Usep for serving as a bridge, giving her the opportunity to work and now being employed.

“This is very important to me, because of this cash-for-work nag open siya’g opportunities for me sa work, especially karon nga after the cash-for-work na absorbed ko, I’m under now sa DRMB, through the cash-for-work daghan kaayo ko og nakaila nga nag-help sa akoa para ma-employed didto,” Gloria said.

(This is very important to me because this cash-for-work program opened up opportunities for me in terms of employment, especially now that after the cash-for-work, I was absorbed. I am now under the DRMB [Disaster Response & Management Division], and through the cash-for-work, I met many people who helped me to get employed there.)

As a person with disabilities (PWD) member, Gloria shared how difficult it is for them to find a job because according to her some might think that they cannot work properly.

“Mura’g feeling nila mag lisod mi (Some may think that we're having a hard time), but actually we’re not. We’re very capable of doing things the normal people do.”

Meanwhile, despite some beneficiaries withdrawing due to employment, board examinations, and personal reasons, replacements were made to ensure maximum grant utilization.

Julie P. Dayaday, Davao City Social Welfare and Development Officer, emphasized how instrumental the program is in providing employment for college graduates and students who have been affected by climate change.

"It's truly inspiring to witness such a proactive approach in addressing our community members' needs during these challenging times,” Dayaday said.

She also commended the DSWD and stakeholders for their dedication to making a positive impact in people's lives.

During the ceremonial pay-out, Jereco V. Alimoon, one of the five beneficiaries recognized with the highest number of days and hours rendered, shared how happy he was receiving his payout.

“Importante kaayo ni sa akoa to gain experience, I am a fresh graduate man gud and ang most challenging is kanang pag apply sa work (This is very important for me to gain experience. I am a fresh graduate, and the most challenging part is applying for work),” Alimoon added.

Similar to Jereco, Renz Mananzala is also among the five beneficiaries acknowledged

“Actually na hired nako kung asa ko na assign sa cash-for-work, newly hired ko as project development officer 2, so, kailangan jud nako og allowance karon to process necessary documents para sa akong bag-ong trabaho karon,” Mananzala shared, explaining what the pay-out means to him.

(Actually, I was hired where I was assigned in the cash-for-work program. I am newly-hired as a Project Development Officer 2, so I really need an allowance now to process the necessary documents for my new job.)

Graduated at Tagum-Mabini campus, Mananzala is now a licensed professional teacher. He also expressed his appreciation to Kalahi-Cidss.

The Culminating Activity cum Pay-out highlighted the distribution of financial assistance, with each of the 523 beneficiaries receiving an average of P11,518 for the payroll period of April to June 2024. KBP