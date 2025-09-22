Over 500K Dabawenyos benefit from Botika ng Bayan

THE City Health Office (CHO) reported on Thursday that more than 500,000 Dabawenyos have received free medicines from Botika ng Bayan branches across Davao City as of September 19.

CHO Pharmacy Head Gemma Pujanes, R.N., RPh, shared during the ISpeak Media Forum that the number of beneficiaries continues to grow.

“Last year 1,055,251 ka mga clients nga na-serve sa atong Botika ng Bayan throughout Davao City. As of September this year, we have served 585,898 clients (Last year, we served a total of 1,055,251 clients in Botika ng Bayan branches all over Davao City. As of September this year, we have already served 585,898 clients),” Pujanes said.

She assured the public that the CHO will continue to provide free medicines and that procurement of additional supplies is ongoing.

Pujanes also encouraged more Dabawenyos to take advantage of the program.

According to Pujanes, the Botika ng Bayan provides multivitamins and various medicines. Patients only need to present a valid doctor’s prescription. For those claiming medicines on behalf of a family member, they must bring the patient’s ID, the prescription, and their own ID.

Botika ng Bayan branches are located at the Malasakit Center, Calinan; City Health Main Office, Toril-A, Toril-B, Bunawan, Paquibato, Marilog, Buhangin, Sasa, Tomas Claudio, Jacinto Health Center, and Agdao Health Center.

In line with the observance of Generics Awareness Month, Pujanes also reminded the public of their right to affordable medicines and their option to ask for generic alternatives to branded prescriptions.

“Maskin girestahan ta ana nga mga tambal and naay mga suggested nga mga brand names, we can always ask the pharmacy unsa ang iyang generic equivalent. That means that the patient has the right to choose and the right to be informed sa mga generic equivalent para pud magiging accessible ug mag fit pud siya kung asa lang ang atong capability to buy some medicines (Even if you are prescribed medicines with specific brand names, we can always ask the pharmacy for their generic equivalents. This means patients have the right to choose and the right to be informed of the generic alternatives so that medicines remain accessible and within their capacity to buy),” Pujanes explained. CIO