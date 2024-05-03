Over 60 licensed foster families, 82 kids in foster care in Davao

AN OFFICIAL from the Capacity Building Unit of the Regional Alternative Child Care Office-Davao Region (Racco-Davao) revealed that there are about 60 licensed foster families in the Davao Region.

Sheena Lyka M. Dollolasa, in-charge of the Capacity Building Unit of Racco-Davao, said during the Kapihan sa PIA on Friday morning, May 3, 2024, at NCCC Victoria Plaza, Davao City, that as of present, there are 62 licensed foster families and 82 children under foster care in the region.

Dollolasa emphasized the difference between foster care and adoption: adoption is a permanent placement of the children, while foster care is an alternative child care program, which is a temporary placement of children who are neglected, abused, abandoned, and in other special circumstances to licensed foster families.

“Instead na ibutang nato ang bata nga nanginahanglan og temporary shelter, ibutang nato sya’g center or residential care facilities, ibutang nato sya og isa ka voluntary family nga ginatawag nato og licensed foster parents nga maoy temporarily magtindog isip ilahang ginikanan ug isip ilahang temporary nga family (Instead of putting the child who needs temporary shelter to centers or residential care facilities, they will be temporarily taken care of by licensed foster parents that will serve as their temporary parents and family,)” she said.

She stressed that foster care applies to parents and families licensed by the National Authority for Child Care (NACC); adding that certain requirements and processes must be met before a family becomes eligible to foster care children.

“Ang atong foster parents dili sila matawag natong lisensyadong foster parents kung dili sila licensed sa NACC, so muagi sila og application, assessment, and then ma-recommend sila nga i-approve ang ilahang application (Foster parents will not be considered licensed foster parents if they are not licensed by the NACC. They need to undergo application, assessment, and then will be recommended for their application to be approved,)” she said.

Meanwhile, in a foundling case, where an abandoned child is found by someone and the origin or parents of the child are unknown, the person who discovered the child must first report the incident to the barangay, police stations, or local social welfare officers, who will refer the child to residential care facilities, child care agencies, or even licensed foster parents. Dollolasa said that doing these processes is the only accepted way of providing foster care to an abandoned child.

“Bawal gyud sa balaod ang atoang pagdiresto sa paghatag sa bata didtoa sa not relative nato, without the intervention of the government or local social workers (It is prohibited by the law to directly give the [abandoned] child to someone who the child is not related to without the intervention of the government or local social workers,)” she said.

The first National Congress on Adaption and Alternative Child Care for the Mindanao Chapter will be held from May 7 to 8, 2024, at Acacia Hotel, Davao City. Participants will discuss Republic Act 11642, Anti-trafficking and Illegal Adoption, and a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signed in partnership with the Local Government Unit (LGU) Magsaysay, Davao del Sur, and the National Authority for Child Care (NACC) in implementing the Philippine Foster Care program. Almer Kaye Aguadera, DNSC Intern