MORE than 6,000 security personnel have been mobilized to secure this year's Pasko Fiesta, to strengthen Davao City’s security preparations ahead of its month-long Christmas celebration.

A total of 6,013 personnel from various security and safety agencies were deployed on November 27, during a send-off ceremony at the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) Parade Ground at Camp Capt. Domingo E. Leonor along San Pedro Street.

DCPO City Director Police Colonel Peter Bauzon Madria led the ceremony, which brought together personnel from the DCPO, Task Force Davao, Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO), and other security agencies.

Madria said the police force was prepared to provide security throughout the festivities, with approximately 2,000 police personnel expected to be assigned to different areas of the city.

He emphasized that security measures would remain in place even without any identified threats, calling on deployed personnel to maintain vigilance and ensure a proactive response to possible security concerns.

The deployment forms part of the city's efforts to maintain peace and order during the holiday season, when public gatherings and Christmas-related activities are expected to draw residents and visitors.

Task Force Davao Commander Colonel Rodrigo Mariñas Jr. also underscored the importance of inter-agency coordination in ensuring public safety throughout the celebration.

Meanwhile, PSSO head retired Police Colonel Angel B. Sumagaysay said 194 security personnel would be deployed daily during the festivities to complement the city's overall security arrangements.

Sumagaysay represented Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte during the send-off ceremony and conveyed the local chief executive's appreciation and support for the personnel assigned to secure the holiday activities.

The deployment covers various safety and security clusters tasked with maintaining order and responding to potential incidents during the city's Christmas events.

Madria also reminded personnel to observe discipline and professionalism while carrying out their duties, emphasizing the importance of close coordination among agencies.

The annual Pasko Fiesta sa Davao officially opens on December 1, ushering in a series of Christmas activities and celebrations across the city.

The strengthened security deployment aims to ensure that residents and visitors can participate in the festivities while maintaining a peaceful and orderly environment throughout the holiday season. DEF