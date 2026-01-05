Over P1.4-M illegal drugs seized; cop wounded in Davao City ops

AUTHORITIES conducted a series of operations in Davao City over the past two days, resulting in the seizure of over P1.4 million worth of illegal drugs and the arrest of multiple suspects, while a police officer was wounded in a separate armed encounter.

Over P1M in illegal drugs seized

On Tuesday afternoon, December 30, police carried out two separate anti-drug operations in different areas of Davao City.

The first operation, conducted at 2:27 p.m. in Purok 8, Minterbro, Barangay Ilang, led to the arrest of four suspects and the confiscation of suspected sachets of shabu valued at P408,000.

The second operation, carried out at 3:37 p.m. in Purok 27, Padaman Riverside, Barangay Maa, resulted in the arrest of two more suspects. Authorities recovered suspected marijuana worth P120,000 and liquid marijuana valued at P925,000.

In total, the confiscated illegal drugs from both operations amounted to P1,453,000. All suspects are now in police custody and face charges under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Cop wounded in Bunawan search warrant operation

Earlier, on Monday night, December 29, a police officer was wounded during a search warrant operation in Purok 3, Salooban, Bunawan. The operation, led by the Bunawan Police Station with support from other Davao City Police Office units, targeted a suspect identified as alias “Rey-Rey”.

Patrolman Geordy Fiel of the Special Action Force was shot in the foot during a firefight at the suspect’s location. Six suspects were arrested, including alias “Rizalde,” alias “Diosdao,” alias “Reynante,” alias “Marknel,” alias “Philip,” and alias “Jay-Ar.”

Police recovered four firearms of various calibers: a .22 caliber gun with no serial number, an Armscor Model 30 12-gauge shotgun, a 9mm UZI with three live rounds, and a .357 revolver with no serial number. Authorities said alias “Rey-Rey” also attempted to throw a grenade, which failed to detonate.

The search warrant had been issued for violations of Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, signed by Executive Judge Rowena M. Apao-Adlawan of the 11th Judicial Region in Davao City.

Cases for violations of RA 10591 and RA 9516, as well as frustrated and attempted murder, are being filed against the suspects. The Bunawan operation was witnessed by media representatives, the National Prosecution Service, and a barangay kagawad.

Authorities continue to investigate the incidents and remind the public to report any illegal activities and exercise caution. RGL