Over P3-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Carmen

ABOUT P3 million worth of smuggled cigarettes have been recovered in Carmen, Davao del Norte, according to the Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM).

CGDSEM, through the Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS) in Carmen, together with the Philippine National Police (PNP) Carmen, the PNP Maritime Group, and the Anti-Regional Special Operations Group (Arsog), has recovered smuggled cigarettes worth approximately P3,025,000 during their joint operation.

“The successful operation highlights the strong interagency coordination and unwavering commitment of CGDSEM and its partner agencies to combat smuggling, uphold customs and public health laws, and safeguard the nation's borders against illegal trade,” CGSEM said on July 30, 2026.

Around 5:30 a.m. on the same day, the CGSS received information from the Coast Guard Intelligence Group Southeastern Mindanao (CGIGSEM) that there was an intercepted vehicle transporting smuggled cigarettes.

The suspects then abandoned the vehicle, fled, and left it along the riverbank of the Tala River in Purok 5, Barangay Taba, Carmen, Davao del Norte.

CGSS then coordinated with PNP Carmen and deployed its personnel together with the PNP Maritime Group and Arsog. The personnel then recovered the abandoned cargo and vehicle.

They were able to recover 121 master cases of Bosqu cigarettes without the required Health Graphic Warning, with an estimated value of P3,025,000.00, and one white Mazda Transformer bearing Plate No. KBK 7068.

The recovered items were then turned over to PNP Carmen for documentation, inventory, custody, and further investigation.

Earlier, a joint operation by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and the PNP seized 17 master cases of illicit cigarettes in an operation at Purok 1, Barangay Poblacion, Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental. The tax liabilities from the seized contraband totaled P6,575,831.

The violations included Section 236 of the National Internal Revenue Code (NIRC) of 1997, as amended; Section 8 of Revenue Regulations (RR) No. 3-2006 regarding brand registration; RR No. 7-2014 on the affixture of internal revenue stamps; and excise tax non-compliance under Section 145 of the NIRC. RGP WITH REPORTS FROM PNA