Over P4-M smuggled cigarettes seized

THE Regional Special Operations Group-Davao Region (RSOG-Davao) seized smuggled cigarettes worth P4,005,000 at Purok Mahogany, Barangay Tres de Mayo, Digos City, Davao del Sur, on October 30, 2024.

The confiscated smuggled cigarettes consisted of 267 "master cases."

Based on the information furnished to Superbalita Davao, several cartons of suspected smuggled cigarettes were spotted in the area. RSOG-Davao personnel immediately responded to the location and found the cartons of cigarettes stacked by the roadside.

The team immediately coordinated with the Digos City Police Station to document the incident, while the barangay officials’ presence was also requested to witness the operation.

Meanwhile, during an anti-criminality operation conducted by RSOG-Davao on October 29, 2024, in the same area, operatives noticed two men unloading cartons of cigarettes. However, as they approached, the men quickly fled in their minivan. The operatives pursued them and caught up along the National Highway in Brgy. Aplaya, Digos City.

During the arrest, several pieces of evidence were seized, including a green/silver six-wheeler closed van and 41 cartons containing Cannon brand cigarettes estimated to be worth P600,000. The smuggled cigarettes are now temporarily held at Digos City Police for documentation and will be handed over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition. WGM