Overpass eyed in Panacan after fatal truck accident

DAVAO City Councilor Ralph Abella has pushed for the construction of a pedestrian overpass in Panacan after a woman was killed in a road accident involving a truck.

In his privilege speech on Tuesday, September 2, Abella showed a video of the incident during the City Council session and stressed the urgent need for an overpass to prevent similar tragedies.

Through a resolution read by Councilor Dole C. Apostol, the council urged the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to build a pedestrian overpass with ramps in front of the Panacan Public Market.

“A tragic incident occurred in the area wherein a pedestrian was struck and killed by a 12-wheeler truck while crossing the highway, underscoring the urgent need for pedestrian safety interventions,” Abella said.

He noted that the Panacan Public Market serves as a major trading hub where residents, vendors, and commuters cross the busy highway daily. The stretch is heavily used by trucks and other vehicles, posing constant danger to pedestrians.

Apostol said an elevated overpass with accessible ramps is the most suitable solution, given that Panacan is flood-prone, heavily congested, and must accommodate senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and vendors carrying goods.

“The construction of a pedestrian overpass will not only save lives but it will also improve traffic flow by directing pedestrian crossings to a designated safe facility, thereby contributing to overall public welfare and order,” he said, adding that the project would align with the Accessibility Law and the Philippine Road Safety Action Plan.

The 21st City Council approved the resolution during its regular session on Tuesday.

The proposal came days after a 59-year-old midwife was fatally run over by a trailer truck on August 29. Police identified the victim as Gilda, a resident of Barangay Ilang. The driver, a 27-year-old from Koronadal City, was placed under police custody. RGP