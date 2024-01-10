Overseas job hiring starts January 10

THE Davao City Public Employment Services Office is set to open a special recruitment activity (SRA) for an overseas agency for various jobs at the PESO Ofice, Almendras Gym Compound, on Wednesday.

"One day lang siya nga interview, agency from Manila ni sila, wala sila'y office diri then mag conduct sila'g special recruitment activity bound for Australia (This is a one-day interview, the agency is from Manila and they do not have an office here, they will conduct a special recruitment activity bound for Australia)," PESO Head Lilibeth Pantinople, said in an interview with the City Information Office on Tuesday.

The jobs offered are Auto-electrician, Fitter General, Painter, Welder/Fabricator, Truck Mechanic, Light Vehicle Mechanic, Forklift Mechanic, Machinist, Panel Beater, Spray Painter, Heavy Vehicle Technician, Auto Mechanic, Machinist, Forklift Technician, [Car] Body Builder, Car Mechanic, Metal Casting work, and, Fitter Machinist.

"Kadtong gusto mag-apply magvisit lang sila sa Almendras Gym compound, PESO Office this January 10, then magdala lang silag ilahang mga requirements resume, transcript of records, NC II kung naa sila then a certificate of employment and then photocopy sa ilahang passport and [they should also] wear business attire (Those who want to apply may visit the Almendras Gym Compound, PESO Office this January 10, and they should bring their requirements such as resume, transcript of records, NC II, and if they have certificate of employment, and then photocopy of their passport, and they should be in business attire," Pantinople said.

Pantinope said that the SRA mentioned is the first recruitment activity for 2024, and more SRAs are expected to be conducted with their partners.

"Usually almost every month duha or tulo ka agency mag conduct og SRA sa atong office kay daghan man ta'g partners (Usually almost every month we have two or three agencies that conduct SRA in our office, we have many partners," Pantinople.

She said that aside from Australia, based on the trend, countries like Canada are also looking for workers. In specific countries such as the United States and Singapore, nurses are being sought after while skilled workers and cleaners are also among the in-demand jobs for countries in the Middle East.

For more information about SRAs and job fairs, Dabawenyos may visit the PESO Davao City Facebook Page or contact them at 0909 344 5775 or through their email at davao_peso@yahoo.com. CIO