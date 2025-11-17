OVP 90th anniv exhibit opens in Davao City

THE Office of the Vice President (OVP) brought its 90th founding anniversary celebration to Davao City on November 17, 2025, through an expanded traveling pop-up exhibit designed to bring the institution’s history, legacies, and public service initiatives closer to communities across the country. As part of its efforts to decentralize national government services, the OVP continues to tour regional centers to ensure Filipinos outside Metro Manila have direct access to its programs and information resources.

The opening event was attended by officials from the OVP Southern Mindanao Satellite Office, representatives of the Davao City government led by acting Vice Mayor Rigo Duterte, and the consuls of Japan, China, and Malaysia. Throughout the day, the venue attracted students, families, and local visitors who engaged with the multi-panel displays and historical timelines curated for the exhibit.

Bringing the OVP closer to the people

OVP Davao Project Manager Generose Tecson said the exhibit was developed to help the public better understand the evolution of the vice presidency and how its mandates have changed over time.

“As the exhibit says, it's extraordinary because our vice presidents were ordinary people but upon being elected, they did something extra. Most of us, we really don't know what our vice president did because it has always been our presidents — that is why our office decided to set up the exhibit so that people will be more aware about what our VP had done during their times,” Tecson said.

She added that the exhibit promotes education, transparency, and civic engagement by presenting the key contributions, challenges, and achievements of those who have held the vice presidency.

Tracing 90 Years of the Vice Presidency

The Office of the Vice President was formally established on November 15, 1935, during the inauguration of the Philippine Commonwealth, with Sergio Osmeña Sr. serving as the first vice president under President Manuel L. Quezon. Over the past nine decades, the Philippines has had 14 vice presidents, each navigating distinct political landscapes and contributing to policies, reforms, or national priorities of their respective eras.

Mindanao has also played a notable role in shaping the office, having produced three vice presidents through the years: Emmanuel Pelaez and Teofisto Guingona Jr. of Misamis Oriental, and Sara Duterte of Davao City, the current vice president. Tecson noted that many younger attendees expressed interest in the regional leaders who helped elevate Mindanao’s presence in national governance.

Programs, community initiatives, and evolving mandates

The exhibit highlights programs pursued by various vice presidents including region-based development initiatives, civic welfare projects, peacebuilding efforts, and community engagements implemented in different parts of the country. Tecson explained that these service-oriented initiatives show how the vice presidency has evolved from a role centered on constitutional succession into an active institution dedicated to public service, outreach, and governance support.

Through a series of historical displays and interactive materials, visitors were able to explore the shifting functions of the OVP and understand how it has responded to the needs of Filipinos through different political and social transitions.

Nationwide reach through satellite offices

Tecson expressed gratitude to local officials, international representatives, and the Davao media for supporting the exhibit and for reinforcing the message that the OVP is not solely focused on Metro Manila. She said the presence of regional satellite offices — including the Southern Mindanao branch — demonstrates the OVP’s commitment to nationwide access, especially for communities outside the capital.

The Davao leg of the exhibit is part of a series of regional activities culminating in the OVP’s 90th anniversary celebration, marking nearly a century since the establishment of the country’s second-highest constitutional office.

Continuing public service at 90

As the OVP marks this major milestone, it continues to deliver essential services to communities nationwide. Among its ongoing initiatives are the Libreng Sakay, medical and burial assistance, disaster response operations, and educational and livelihood support programs handled by its satellite offices across the country. DEF