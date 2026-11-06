OVP confirms Sara’s travel to Hongkong from Nov. 6-8

VICE President Sara Duterte is set to meet members of the Filipino community in Hong Kong during a three-day visit from November 6 to 8, 2026, just a day before the Senate impeachment court resumes proceedings on the remaining charge against her.

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) confirmed Friday that Duterte will travel to Hong Kong to participate in various engagements, including an event organized by the Filipino Community (FilCom).

In its official public statement, the OVP said the Vice President would attend several activities during her stay but did not disclose further details about the scheduled engagements or the specific program for the Filipino community gathering.

The announcement comes as Duterte faces continuing legal and political challenges in the Philippines, particularly her impeachment proceedings before the Senate and a separate criminal case involving allegations of grave threats.

Duterte secures court permission, presidential travel authority

The OVP confirmed that Duterte secured permission to travel abroad through an order dated November 3, 2026, issued by the Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC), Branch 98.

The Office of the President also issued the corresponding travel authority, allowing her to proceed with the planned overseas visit.

The Vice President will shoulder the expenses using her personal funds, the OVP emphasized, clarifying that no government resources will be used.

“The Vice President shall cover the cost of her travel using personal funds. No government money, resources, or facilities shall be used in connection with her travel,” the OVP stated.

The clarification comes amid public interest over her foreign travel, particularly because Branch 98 is also handling the three counts of grave threats filed against her over controversial remarks in November 2024 involving President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

The court issued an arrest warrant in September after finding probable cause in the case. Duterte subsequently posted bail, and the warrant was lifted. The criminal proceedings remain separate from her impeachment trial.

Senate impeachment trial resumes November 9

Duterte's Hong Kong visit comes ahead of another significant stage in her impeachment proceedings, with the Senate impeachment court scheduled to resume hearings on Monday, November 9, at 10 a.m.

The proceedings were temporarily suspended to accommodate Senate deliberations on the proposed 2027 national budget.

With the prosecution having rested its case, the defense is expected to take center stage when hearings resume, presenting witnesses and evidence to counter the remaining allegations against the Vice President.

The Senate has scheduled hearings on November 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13, with additional dates set for November 19, 20 and 23.

Under the announced schedule, the November 9 session will begin at 10 a.m. and temporarily suspend at 3 p.m. to accommodate the Senate plenary session before resuming afterward. Other hearings are scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., subject to adjustments for legislative activities.

One of the major developments ahead of the resumption is the defense team's submission of a list of 25 proposed witnesses who may be called to testify on matters involving Duterte's financial records, properties, income and business interests.

The list includes bank officials, government assessors, accountants and corporate representatives whose testimonies are expected to address documents and transactions relevant to the unexplained-wealth allegations.

The defense also intends to call representatives from several financial institutions, including BDO Unibank, Bank of the Philippine Islands, EastWest Bank, Land Bank of the Philippines, Metrobank, Philippine Savings Bank, Security Bank and UnionBank.

Their proposed testimonies are expected to cover banking records and other financial documents relevant to the allegations.

However, the proposed witness list does not mean all 25 individuals will necessarily testify, as the court must act on the defense's requests for subpoenas. DEF