OVP gets highest COA audit opinion for 4 years now

DESPITE Vice President Sara Duterte facing an impending Senate impeachment trial, her office has received an unmodified opinion from the Commission on Audit (COA) for Calendar Year 2025, marking the fourth consecutive year that the Office of the Vice President (OVP) has earned the state auditor's highest audit opinion.

In a statement released on Thursday, July 2, the OVP announced that COA issued an unmodified opinion on its 2025 financial statements, affirming that the office's financial reports were fairly presented and complied with applicable government accounting and financial reporting standards.

According to COA's Independent Auditor's Report, the audit covered the OVP's statement of financial position, statement of financial performance, statement of cash flows, statement of changes in net assets or equity, statement comparing budget and actual amounts, as well as the accompanying notes to the financial statements.

"In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of OVP as at December 31, 2025, and its financial performance, cash flows, changes in net assets/equity, and comparison of budget and actual amounts for the year then ended, and notes to financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies in accordance with International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSASs)," the report stated.

The report also noted that the audit was conducted in accordance with the International Standards of Supreme Audit Institutions (ISSAIs). COA said it obtained sufficient and appropriate audit evidence to support its opinion and found no material misstatements in the OVP's financial statements.

An unmodified opinion — also known as an unqualified opinion — is the most favorable audit opinion that COA can issue. It signifies that an agency's financial statements fairly present its financial condition in accordance with the prescribed accounting framework, particularly the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS).

However, the audit opinion pertains solely to the fairness and reliability of an agency's financial statements.

The OVP described the latest audit opinion as proof of its continued commitment to transparency, accountability, and prudent fiscal management.

"The fourth consecutive unmodified opinion underscores the OVP's sustained commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsible stewardship of public funds, while reinforcing its adherence to the principles of good governance and sound financial management," the office said.

Aside from the clean audit opinion, the OVP reported that it utilized 92.32 percent of its allocation under the 2025 General Appropriations Act, which it said reflected responsible budget management despite expanded operations and increasing demand for its public service programs.

The audit report was transmitted by COA through a letter dated June 16, while the annual audit report itself was dated May 15.

The release of the audit findings comes just days before Vice President Duterte is scheduled to stand trial before the Senate sitting as an impeachment court. DEF