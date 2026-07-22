OVP remains prepared and operational amid VP Sara’s absence

VICE President Sara Duterte has left the country for an overseas trip that combines official engagements and personal activities, with Malacañang confirming that the Office of the President approved her travel authority.

In an official statement released Tuesday, July 21, the Office of the Vice President (OVP) said Duterte's itinerary includes stops in Qatar, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands, where she is scheduled to attend a forum and participate in events with Filipino communities abroad.

According to the OVP, the foreign engagements are aimed at strengthening ties with overseas Filipinos and promoting Philippine interests.

“The trip includes a stop in Qatar, participation in a forum and a Filipino community (FilCom) event in the United Kingdom, as well as in the Netherlands. These activities are intended to engage with overseas Filipinos and advance the Philippines’ interests abroad,” the statement read.

The OVP clarified that Duterte's itinerary also includes personal engagements and stressed that no government funds will be spent for the Vice President's travel.

“The itinerary includes both official foreign travel and personal engagements. No government funds will be used by the Vice President for the entire duration of the trip,” it said.

The Palace separately confirmed that Duterte was granted a travel authority covering July 16 to 31, 2026. Palace Press Officer and Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro confirmed the approval of the Vice President's overseas trip, saying it had been authorized by the Office of the President.

The announcement came amid continuing public attention on Duterte's ongoing impeachment trial before the Senate. Despite her absence from the country, the OVP assured the public that its operations would continue uninterrupted.

"The Office of the Vice President (OVP) remains fully prepared and operational with its disaster response mechanisms in place in times of emergencies. The OVP will also continue the implementation of its programs and projects, carried out through its ten satellite offices nationwide," the statement added.

The OVP did not disclose the specific dates or venues of Duterte's scheduled engagements abroad but emphasized that its disaster response capabilities remain on standby should emergencies arise during her absence.

Duterte has previously undertaken foreign trips after securing travel authority from the Office of the President, as required under existing government regulations for high-ranking constitutional officials. Palace officials have maintained that such travel requests are subject to approval and administrative clearance before departure.

Her latest trip comes as the Senate continues to tackle matters related to her impeachment proceedings.

The Vice President is expected to return to the Philippines before the expiration of her approved travel authority on July 31, based on the schedule confirmed by Malacañang. DEF