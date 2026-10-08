OVP yet to receive COA ruling disallowing P73.2M in 2022 confidential expenses

THE Office of the Vice President (OVP) has yet to receive a copy of the Commission on Audit’s (COA) October 5, 2026 resolution affirming with finality the disallowance of P73.287 million in confidential expenses incurred by the office in December 2022, Vice President Sara Duterte’s office said on Wednesday, October 7.

The OVP said it had anticipated the possibility that COA would deny its motion for reconsideration and was prepared to pursue the appropriate legal and institutional remedies.

“The office has already anticipated the possibility of this decision and has prepared to respond through the appropriate legal and institutional channels,” the OVP said in a statement released October 7.

The statement came after COA reportedly denied the OVP’s motion for reconsideration involving the notice of disallowance issued over confidential expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022.

According to published reports, COA’s latest resolution affirmed with finality its earlier finding that P73.287 million in confidential fund expenditures were not adequately supported by documents required under government auditing rules.

The disallowed amount formed part of the P125 million in confidential funds released to the OVP in December 2022.

COA originally issued the notice of disallowance in August 2024. The audit body later affirmed the notice in an April 10, 2026 decision before acting on the OVP’s motion for reconsideration.

COA’s latest resolution covered expenditures made from December 21 to 31, 2022. Of the disallowed amount, P69.787 million involved payments described as rewards in cash, goods and medicines, while P3.5 million was used to purchase tables, chairs, desktop computers and printers.

COA said the documents submitted by the OVP were insufficient to establish that the reward payments were connected to successful information-gathering or surveillance activities. The audit body also questioned the use of confidential funds for regular office equipment without sufficient documentation showing that the purchases were intended for confidential operations.

The issue has become a major point in the impeachment proceedings involving Duterte.

During Senate impeachment court hearings in August, COA supervising auditor Xylene Mae del Campo testified that Duterte, OVP Special Disbursing Officer Gina Acosta, and Chief Accountant Julieta Villadelrey were liable for the disallowed amount because of their respective roles in approving, disbursing, and certifying the transactions.

Del Campo also testified that the OVP received P125 million in confidential funds on December 21, 2022, but reported the entire amount as disbursed by December 31. She said some documents submitted to liquidate the fund covered activities conducted before the money was received, including youth patriotism activities, Christmas parties, and a thanksgiving gathering.

The controversy has also centered on how the confidential funds were requested.

House impeachment prosecutors said Duterte requested P250 million in confidential funds from the Department of Budget and Management in August 2022, less than two months after she assumed office. A physical and financial plan supporting the request was prepared only after the DBM sought additional documentation. The OVP eventually received half of the requested amount, or P125 million, in December.

The House prosecution panel later questioned the reported use of the entire P125 million within 11 days, particularly in comparison with the OVP’s confidential fund activities in succeeding quarters.

Despite the latest COA action, the OVP maintained that it would continue performing its functions.

“Nevertheless, the OVP remains committed to fulfilling its mandate—to develop and promote programs that uplift the lives of the Filipino people,” it said.