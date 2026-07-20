Owwa-Davao now has 1,129 scholars

THE Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa)-Davao Region now has 1,129 scholars under its education assistance programs, reflecting growing demand as more overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) start families and send their children to college.

Speaking during the Kapehan sa Dabaw forum on July 2 at SM City Davao, Owwa-Davao Regional Director Mohammad I. Victor said the agency currently supports 169 scholars under the Education for Development Scholarship Program (EDSP), 638 under the OFW Dependent Scholarship Program (ODSP), and 322 under the Education and Livelihood Assistance Program (Elap).

For the academic year 2025-2026, Owwa-Davao recorded 47 EDSP graduates, 128 ODSP graduates, and eight Elap graduates.

"Malaki po yung pagtaas kasi dumadami din po ang OFW natin, and then yung mga single na OFW before nagkakaroon na sila ng family ngayon, so yung mga anak nila nag-aaply ng scholarship program (The increase has been significant because the number of OFWs continues to grow. Many OFWs who were once single now have families, and their children are applying for our scholarship programs)," Victor said.

Victor said children of OFWs may apply through Owwa's online scholarship portal at scholarship.owwa.gov.ph, which is expected to open during the first week of August. The agency will also post application guidelines on its official platform.

He clarified that only one beneficiary per OFW may qualify for a scholarship.

Owwa offers three scholarship programs for qualified dependents of OFWs.

The EDSP provides up to ₱60,000 a year for students enrolled in four- or five-year degree programs. Applicants must first pass a qualifying examination.

The ODSP grants ₱20,000 in annual educational assistance to dependents of OFWs earning less than US$1,000 a month.

Meanwhile, the Elap provides ₱10,000 in annual educational assistance for college students whose OFW parent died while an active Owwa member. The program also offers the surviving family a one-time ₱15,000 livelihood grant. RGP