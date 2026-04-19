Owwa, GCash partner for global digital membership payments

THE Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and GCash have partnered to enable OFWs to pay their membership fees via the GCash app. OFWs can now pay membership fees conveniently and securely using the Bills Pay feature of GCash, anytime, anywhere. This comes at a critical time, as the ongoing Middle East conflict heightens the need for safe, reliable, and accessible digital solutions for Filipinos.

Active membership provides essential support, including emergency repatriation services and reintegration, as well as social benefits like healthcare, legal assistance, and livelihood programs. By digitizing the renewal process, OWWA and GCash are helping ensure that Filipinos have uninterrupted access to these benefits and protections, especially during crises.

“Digitizing the OWWA membership renewal via GCash is a vital component of how our agency is continuously modernizing for the benefit of our countrymen working abroad,” said Atty. Patricia Yvonne “PY” Caunan, OWWA Administrator. “We’re glad to have allies in the private sector to help us continue extending the safety of home and the protections of the government to our migrant workers.”

At the signing of the memorandum of agreement, Caunan also cited the broad digital finance advocacies of GCash, which include actively fostering a culture of financial literacy, as key drivers in advancing economic inclusion—contributing to the national goal of making migrant work a sustainable and viable livelihood choice for Filipinos instead of a necessity.

OWWA membership payments will be available through the GCash app starting April 16, 2026. To support OFWs during this time of crisis, transaction fees will be waived for three months or until July 16, 2026.

To pay for your OWWA membership, OFWs just need to follow these steps:

Open the GCash app and tap Bills.

Select Government, then choose the OWWA icon.

Enter your personal details and reference number, then proceed to payment.

Beyond membership payments, OFWs can also use GCash to send remittances, pay bills in the Philippines, and access savings, credit, insurance, and investment products, helping them manage their finances and stay connected to their families.

“Through this partnership with OWWA, we have better opportunities to serve our OFWs with a range of safe, convenient, and real-time services, from gateways to government programs, that ensure continued well-being, to our comprehensive digital financial ecosystem that empowers through true inclusion,” said Cleo Santos, GCash Public Sector Head.

The integration of the OWWA membership into the GCash financial ecosystem is the first significant step in a long-term shared commitment to strengthening support systems for OFWs. GCash looks forward to leveraging digital solutions to complement government services and to ensure that Filipinos remain protected, connected, and supported wherever they are.