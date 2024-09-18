Owwa’s barangay program eases OFW reporting in Davao

THE Parokya ng Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) in Barangay aims to simplify the process for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in the Davao Region to report abuses and problems.

“Mas atoang gipaduol atoang services sa pagpaila sa Owwa didto sa community dili lang para sa atoang mga OFW family including ang atoang mga officials sa barangay diin asa naa didtoa atoang OFW kay tungod sila ang pinakauna mamahimong duolan kung naay problema (We have made our Owwa services more accessible to the community, not only for the OFW families but also for the barangay officials. This is because they are the first point of contact for OFWs when they encounter problems),” said Herman C. Sab, overseas workers welfare office at Owwa, during the Kapehan sa Dabaw event on Monday morning, September 16, 2024, at SM City.

Sab said that the region has about 373 OFW family circles with approximately 13,000 members. This year, Owwa has organized 41 OFW groups with around 1,200 members. These groups are intended to better understand and address the needs of OFW families, emphasizing the importance of family cooperation for the success of OFWs.

Launched around 2021, the program supports OFW family members such as capacity building, financial literacy, and business idea development.

Sab noted that the outreach program aims to speed up the reporting process for OFW families. Previously, issues could take one to two months to process, but the new program allows for immediate reporting when an OFW’s family encounters a problem.

Delays in reporting can escalate risks for OFWs, as dangerous situations might develop while waiting for action.

In addition to educating barangay officials about Owwa’s services, the office works with government officials, agencies, and NGOs to ensure comprehensive awareness of Owwa’s role in OFW safety and welfare.

Most barangays in the region now have the Parokya ng Owwa sa Barangay program, with a focus on remote areas through family welfare officers assigned to each province. RGP