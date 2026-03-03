Ozamiz students co-create health, disaster IEC materials

OZAMIZ CITY — In an inspiring demonstration of adolescent leadership, students and teachers from Ozamiz City joined forces to co-create digital and print Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials addressing mental health, adolescent sexual and reproductive health, and disaster preparedness. The two-day workshop was held on February 25–26, 2026 at Bethany Gardens Resort in Ozamiz City.

The activity was conducted under the BRAVE Project of Jhpiego Philippines, funded by Olivia Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good, in partnership with the Department of Education – Schools Division of Ozamiz City. The workshop responded to findings from a recent training needs assessment conducted among students, adolescent leaders, and teachers in the city. Results showed a strong demand for adolescent-friendly and relatable Information, Education, and Communication materials addressing mental health, disaster and emergency preparedness, and adolescent sexual and reproductive health. While schools already have existing materials, many students shared that these are difficult to understand, too text-heavy, outdated, lacking local context, or not available in digital formats.

Participants emphasized their preference for modern and visual formats such as short videos, infographics, social media cards, and illustrated stories. Students also expressed eagerness to co-create materials by contributing ideas, writing scripts, developing taglines, designing layouts, and reviewing content to ensure that messages reflect adolescents’ realities.

“This workshop proves that young people are not just audiences of information but creators of change,” said Geri Matthew Carretero, Communications and Knowledge Management Officer of Jhpiego Philippines. “Under the BRAVE Project, we believe IECs should be clear, relatable, gender-sensitive, and grounded in the real experiences of students. When adolescents co-create messages, they become more authentic, inclusive, and impactful.”

Thirty-five participants, composed of teen center managers, student government leaders, guidance counselors, and Division Office representatives, took part in the activity.

Over the two days, participants attended technical sessions on adolescent sexual and reproductive health, mental health and psychosocial support in schools, and disaster preparedness for students and teen centers. They were introduced to Social and Behavior Change Communication principles to help them craft simple, solution-focused, and motivating messages.

Through hands-on design laboratories and Canva workshops, participants developed prototypes of adolescent-centered IEC materials including posters, flyers, brochures, infographics, comics and illustrations, social media cards, and short-form videos. Peer review sessions ensured that materials were clear, inclusive, accessible, and culturally sensitive. Each group also created a school-level dissemination plan integrating both online and offline platforms such as social media, bulletin boards, assemblies, teen centers, and peer education activities.

“This activity highlights the importance of listening to our learners,” said Arlene Via, Senior Education Program Specialist of the Department of Education Ozamiz City Division. “By working side by side with our students, we ensure that the information we provide is not only technically accurate but also meaningful and understandable to them. This strengthens our commitment to building safe and responsive school communities.”

Marchie Mae Candilla, President of the Supreme Secondary Learner Government (SSLG) at Montol National High School, who participated in the workshop, shared, “Usually, we just receive posters or modules. This time, we created them ourselves. We understand the issues better because we helped shape the messages. I feel more confident now to talk about mental health, disaster preparedness, and adolescent sexual and reproductive health with my peers.”

“The workshop strictly observed youth safeguarding and ethical standards, including age-appropriate content, avoidance of triggering language or imagery, consent for documentation, confidentiality of sensitive stories, and compliance with DepEd Child Protection Policy and Jhpiego safeguarding standards,” added Jaime Bonifacio, Jr., Program Manager of Jhpiego Philippines.

By the end of the activity, participants presented their IEC prototypes and corresponding dissemination plans. Facilitators will consolidate and refine the outputs into a compiled IEC materials pack for user testing, quality assurance, and eventual rollout in participating schools.

Through the BRAVE Project, Jhpiego Philippines continues to strengthen adolescent leadership and resilience by ensuring that students are not only recipients of information but active partners in shaping messages that affect their health, safety, and future.