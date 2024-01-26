P0.0774/kWh increase in Jan 2024 power rate

Davao Light and Power Co., Inc. (Davao Light) residential customers will see a slight increase in their bills for January 2024 as the overall power rate is up by P0.0774 per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

From P8.74/kWh last December 2023, it is now P8.82/kWh due to higher market prices that pushed the generation rate up. This rate applies to bills received from January 11 to February 10, 2024.

The increase was driven by the higher cost of power from Independent Power Producers to whom Davao Light sources part of its supply requirement. The distribution utility sources more than 50% of its power requirements from non-renewable sources such as coal, while nearly 50% is from renewable sources such as hydropower — a cheaper source — which remains unaffected by the volatility of world market prices. Even so, Davao Light is doing its best to maintain a well-balanced power supply mix to provide its customers with reliable power at the most reasonable cost.

Since power rates are uncontrollable, Davao Light customers can still have better control over their electricity bills by focusing on their consumption. One can conserve energy by lessening the number of hours or days used for a particular appliance.

Moreover, the company warns about individuals or businesses who sell energy-saving devices. “We would like to caution everyone against dealing with individuals who claim to be representatives of Davao Light or claim to have the solution to high electricity bills,” Davao Light Reputation Enhancement Department Head Fermin Edillon said.

“These individuals offer to install energy-saving devices in electric meters, but remember, we do not endorse any device that will reduce power consumption. We remind everyone that energy conservation is still the best way to save on electricity costs,” Edillon explained.

Davao Light reminds the public that altering or tampering with electrical meters is a breach of contract and is considered an illegal use of electricity punishable by law under RA 7832 or the Anti-electricity and Electric Transmission Lines/Materials Pilferage Act of 1994.

“If you encounter such suspicious individuals, check their credentials and verify their identity with us through any of our customer contact channels. Tampering with electrical meters or electricity pilferage is a threat to public safety as it can cause electrocution or fire incidents,” Edillon added.

Davao Light customers are encouraged to read about electrical safety and energy conservation tips on its official Facebook page DavaoLightOfficial, and check the complete monthly rates at www.davaolight.com.

Davao Light, an Aboitiz Power Corporation subsidiary, aims to provide its customers with a front-seat vantage point regarding its services, including the sourcing and pricing of its electricity. This is in line with the mission of the company to deliver, at the most reasonable cost, safe and reliable electric service to the people and businesses it serves. PR