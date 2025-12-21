P10 to breathe and rest

DECEMBER has always been my favorite month. It is the season that permits me to pause—to breathe, to step away from the city’s constant noise and rush. This year, however, felt heavier. Every day demanded more effort, yet each night ended the same way: simply surviving.

The economy feels fragile. Basic needs inch closer to luxury. In moments like this, rest feels indulgent, even irresponsible. How does anyone justify a vacation when survival itself requires so much? Still, the Lord remains faithful. He provides daily manna. But the truth is hard to ignore: rest has become a privilege many can no longer afford.

Lyka Amethyst Perandos