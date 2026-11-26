THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Davao Region (PDEA-Davao) destroyed more than P10.9 million worth of confiscated illegal drugs in Tagum City, Davao del Norte, on November 23, marking its second reported destruction activity in the region within five days.

The latest disposal involved 1,562.2884 grams of shabu valued at P10,623,561.12 and 2,358.1840 grams of marijuana worth P282,982.08, bringing the total estimated street value of the destroyed substances to P10,906,543.20.

The substances were disposed of through thermal incineration at Woodhaven Chapels and Crematorium in Tagum City as part of the observance of Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Week 2026.

The activity, the third drug destruction conducted by PDEA Regional Office 11 this year, was carried out in partnership with the Davao del Norte Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Padac), headed by Governor Edwin Jubahib.

PDEA-Davao Regional Director Atty. Benjamin G. Gaspi stressed that the agency's responsibility extends beyond confiscating illegal substances, underscoring the need to ensure their proper disposal and prevent them from returning to circulation.

“Our responsibility does not end with the confiscation of illegal drugs. We must ensure that these substances are properly accounted for and permanently destroyed in accordance with the law,” Gaspi said.

The destruction was witnessed by Tagum City Regional Trial Court Executive Judge Sharon Rose T. Saracin, representatives from the Department of Justice and Public Attorney's Office, civil society organizations, an elected public official, and members of the media to ensure transparency and accountability.

The latest activity followed a joint disposal operation by PDEA-Davao and PDEA Region 12 in Davao City on November 18, during which authorities destroyed more than P14 million worth of seized, surrendered, and confiscated illegal drugs from the two regions.

The November 18 operation involved more than P11.5 million worth of illegal substances from Region 11 and over P2.5 million from Region 12.

The successive destruction activities came amid PDEA's intensified efforts against the illegal drug trade during the nationwide observance of Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Week, held from November 16 to 22.

Meanwhile, shabu accounted for approximately 97.4 percent of the estimated value of the substances destroyed in Tagum, despite marijuana comprising a larger quantity by weight.

In a separate briefing on November 11, Gaspi disclosed that shabu could fetch between P8,000 and P10,000 per gram in Davao City, which he described as the highest street price in the country.

He attributed the relatively high cost to the difficulty of transporting illegal substances into the city, citing strict checkpoints and security measures.

The reported Davao City price was higher than the P6,800 national street price cited by authorities.

Gaspi also said the market largely determines the price of illegal substances, depending on supply and demand.

The agency reiterated its commitment to strengthening coordination with law enforcement agencies and local government units to sustain anti-drug operations and protect communities across the Davao Region.