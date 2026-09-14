P11.5B solar expansion set in Davao Occidental

A P11.5-BILLION solar project expansion in Barangay Lais, Malita, Davao Occidental is set to break ground in the third quarter of 2026, as its developer moves to triple the facility’s capacity.

San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp. (SMGP), through subsidiary SMC Global Light and Power Corp. (SGLPC), is seeking approval to increase the solar plant’s capacity from 95 megawatts (MW) to 300 MW.

The expansion will remain within the existing 506.2-hectare project site, allowing the company to avoid acquiring additional land in the municipality.

Documents submitted to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) show that SGLPC is seeking amendments to its Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) to accommodate the increased capacity.

The expanded facility will feature 447,772 solar photovoltaic (PV) panels and 76 central inverters to generate and supply renewable energy to the grid.

A public hearing was held Aug. 27 at Bisang Elementary School in Barangay Lais to present the project’s Environmental Performance Report and Management Plan (EPRMP).

An announcement posted on the school’s official social media page said the consultation brought together company executives, residents, and representatives from the municipal government of Malita and the provincial government of Davao Occidental.

They discussed the project’s social development commitments and environmental safeguards.

The project secured an allocation under the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Green Energy Auction Program (GEAP), which aims to expand the country’s renewable energy capacity and strengthen power supply.

SGLPC targets commercial operations of the full 300-MW facility by the fourth quarter of 2028.

The Malita expansion forms part of SMGP’s long-term plan to develop about 2,450 MW of solar power capacity in key areas across the country by 2029. GRS