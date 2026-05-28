P1.2-B in proposed SB1 eyed for purchase of additional DC Buses

DAVAO City Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang said that under the proposed Supplemental Budget No. 1, a significant amount has been allocated for the procurement of 20 additional DC buses under the Davao City Interim Bus Service (DIBS).

Dayanghirang said that Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte decided to purchase additional buses.

In a document provided to the media, about P200 million was allocated for the purchase of 20 additional bus units for public use. This is part of the proposed Supplemental Budget No. 1 amounting to P1.2 billion, which has already been passed on second reading.

“I-specific pa man na, i-bidding pa man na, but the general amount is P200 million and apil na diha ang digitalization (It’s still up for bidding and needs to be specified further, but the general amount is ₱200 million, and the digitalization is already included in that),” he said during the Pulong-Pulong sa Dabawenyos on May 26, 2026, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

He said that a digital platform is also being proposed to monitor buses plying the city’s streets, so that commuters could check the routes of the buses through their mobile phones.

Currently, DIBS has 10 units operating in the city and has been providing free rides to Dabawenyos during rush hours when commuting is difficult.

As of April 1, 2026, the DC Bus had already served a total of 501,623 passengers.

Many Dabawenyos have been relying on the free rides offered by the program, with some requesting additional routes so that it could serve other areas.

The DIBS was launched on Dec. 5, 2025, to address the growing demand for reliable transportation. The service runs from Monday to Saturday during peak hours, from 6-10 a.m. and 4-9 p.m., covering 124 bus stops.

Southbound routes include Toril to Guillermo Torres or Sandawa, Toril to Roxas Avenue, Mintal to Sandawa, Mintal to Roxas, and Bangkal to Roxas.

Northbound routes include Buhangin to Roxas and several Panacan routes via Angliongto and R. Castillo. Each route completes up to three trips depending on traffic conditions.

Each bus can carry 90 passengers, including 46 regular seats, two PWD seats, and standing room for 15 passengers. The buses are equipped with ramps for PWD access and bike racks for commuters bringing bicycles. RGP