P1.25-B SB1 approved on final reading

THE 21st Davao City Council approved on the third and final reading Supplemental Budget (SB) No. 1 worth P1.25 billion. The amount is higher by P290 million compared to last year’s SB1.

The budget was proposed by Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang, who chairs the Committee on Finance, Ways and Means, and Appropriations.

This year’s SB1 is approximately P1,253,541,058, compared to the P960 million in 2025.

In the committee report provided to the media, it was stated that the SB1 was endorsed by the City Mayor’s Office and that the items within it are “very essential and urgently needed.”

This year’s SB1 is sourced from the surplus of the 2025 operations amounting to P811 million; other reversions on the current and prior appropriations under the General Fund Proper and Development Fund worth P442 million; and the Economic Enterprise Fund with P28 million.

Some of the offices that have appropriations under SB1 are the City Mayor’s Office with P78 million, City College of Davao with P1.8 million, City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) with P336 million, City Engineer’s Office (CEO) with P19 million, and the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) with P41 million.

Dayanghirang said that some of the priority projects under SB1 are the procurement of bus units for the Davao City Interim Bus Service (DIBS). About P200 million was allocated for the purchase of 20 additional bus units for public use.

“I-specific pa man na, i-bidding pa man na, but the general amount is P200 million and apil na diha ang digitalization (It’s still up for bidding and needs to be specified further, but the general amount is ₱200 million, and the digitalization is already included in that),” Dayanghirang said during the Pulong-Pulong sa Dabawenyos on May 26, 2026, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Currently, DIBS has 10 units operating in the city and has been providing free rides to Dabawenyos during rush hours when commuting is difficult. The proposed addition of 20 units would provide ease for commuters, especially during peak hours.

The city has also allocated P34 million under SB1 to comply with the requirements for the current sanitary landfill. This is intended to help the local government comply with the standards set by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for the operations of the Davao City Landfill, which was affected by the mass wasting incident that claimed two lives. RGP