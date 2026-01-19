P139M in cash benefits awarded to Davao seniors

THE National Commission of Senior Citizens–Davao Region (NCSC-Davao) awarded financial benefits to roughly 13,247 senior citizens in 2025 under the Expanded Centenarians Act (ECA), the agency said.

Filbert Bryan L. Sollesta, program development officer of NCSC-Davao, said the total cash distributed amounted to about ₱139 million, significantly higher than the 4,234 seniors assisted in 2024.

Of the 2025 beneficiaries, 4,606 were men, and 8,641 were women. The office noted that the proportion of female awardees increases in the older age brackets.

By area, 3,624 recipients came from Davao City; 2,802 from Davao del Norte; 2,243 from Davao de Oro; 1,994 from Davao Oriental; 1,754 from Davao del Sur; and 830 from Davao Occidental.

Higher numbers expected in 2026

Sollesta said the number of grantees is expected to rise in 2026 as cash gift distribution becomes more regular and more families witness the ceremonies. The office aims to provide cash gifts to about 13,844 seniors next year, with a proposed allocation of around ₱149.51 million.

The NCSC has also been directed to continue accepting applications under the ECA, including submissions from 2024 until March 31, 2026, as well as applications for 2025.

“So we continue—please submit your applications to our partners, the OSCAs, and our local social welfare development offices, which are accepting applications from senior citizens under this program,” Sollesta said in the vernacular during the Kapehan sa Dabaw forum on Monday, January 19, 2025, at SM City Davao.

About the Expanded Centenarians Act

The Expanded Centenarians Act grants benefits to octogenarians, nonagenarians, and centenarians, amending Republic Act No. 10868, or the Centenarians Act of 2016.

Under the law, beneficiaries receive ₱100,000 upon turning 100, and ₱10,000 at ages 80, 85, 90, and 95.

Sollesta emphasized that the cash gift is not automatic. Eligible seniors must apply and submit an application form, proof of age or identity (such as a national ID or birth certificate), and a photo as proof of life. RGP