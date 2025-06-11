P142-M infra projects boost Compostela; more in 2025

THE Provincial Government of Davao de Oro has completed over ₱142 million worth of infrastructure projects in the Municipality of Compostela from 2022 to 2024, with an additional ₱50 million in projects either ongoing or scheduled for rollout in 2025.

The report, released by the Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO), reflects Governor Dorothy “Dotdot” Gonzaga’s commitment to improving local infrastructure and essential services across Compostela.

From 2022 to 2024, the provincial government prioritized critical road improvements, water system upgrades, and the construction of community and school facilities.

In 2022, Compostela saw the completion of six major infrastructure projects focused on road upgrades and water systems, each with a ₱20 million allocation. These included road improvements in Purok Side 4, Barangay Mangayon; the construction of a new water system in Barangay Osmeña; and the upgrading of a local access road from Purok 3 to Purok 1 in Barangay Siocon. Additional road works were also carried out in Barangays Tamia, San Jose, and Mapaca.

In 2023, the focus shifted toward school-based water supply initiatives and the rehabilitation of key farm-to-market roads. Rainwater collectors were installed at Bongkilaton Primary School and Puting Bato Elementary School, while roads in Barangay Panansalan and the Alegria–Panag–Camanlangan stretch underwent much-needed repairs.

The year 2024 saw the completion of several community-centered projects. A teacher’s cottage was constructed at Puting Bato Integrated School, while water systems were developed in Barangays Mangayon and Ngan.

Barangay Osmeña also benefited from two multi-purpose pavements equipped with solar dryers. A multi-purpose building was built at Consuelo Valderama National High School, while a solar-powered center island lighting project was installed in Poblacion. Drainage systems in Barangays Osmeña and Alegria were rehabilitated, and a water system in Purok 20 Nursery, Barangay Ngan, was completed.

More than ₱50 million worth of infrastructure projects are either under construction or set to begin in 2025. Among the ongoing projects is the construction of a multipurpose hall at Corazon Elementary School in Barangay Osmeña.

Other initiatives include the upcoming rehabilitation of the Compostela National High School gym, the electrification of Sitio Kilabot in Barangay Ngan, and road concreting projects in Barangay Ngan and the Siocon–Aurora–Lagab area.

New barangay halls are also planned for Tamia and Aurora, along with a new multi-purpose building at Diosdado Elementary School and the concreting of a road section in Alegria–Panag. A small-scale farm-to-market road rehabilitation in Panansalan is also among the slated works.

Most of these projects have already progressed through key stages such as contracting, bidding, or procurement. A few are in the final documentation phase before full implementation.

The provincial government said that all these efforts are anchored in its broader mission of inclusive, community-driven development. Governor Gonzaga’s administration continues to prioritize infrastructure projects that address real-life needs—from better mobility and water access to electrification and improved school facilities—while positioning Compostela for long-term growth and resilience.

With dozens of completed and upcoming projects, Compostela remains a focal point in Davao de Oro’s infrastructure development drive under the 2022–2025 program. DEF