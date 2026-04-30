P14.9-M cash aid released to nearly 3K tricycle drivers in DavOro

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) reported that it has distributed a total of P14.9 million in Cash Relief Assistance (CRA) to tricycle drivers in Davao de Oro.

DSWD-Davao said that from April 23 to 28, 2026, it has distributed CRA to approximately 2,985 beneficiaries, with P5,000 worth of assistance each in the province, bringing the total amount distributed to P14,925,000.

Of the 2,985 beneficiaries, 463 were from Monkayo, 332 from Montevista, 773 from Nabunturan, 172 from New Bataan, 348 from Compostela, 356 from Maco, and 541 from Maragusan.

“Hindi lamang pansamantalang ayuda ang layon ng inisyatibong ito. Para sa maraming driver, ang tulong na natanggap ay dagdag puhunan upang maipagpatuloy ang kanilang hanapbuhay at masuportahan ang kanilang pamilya,” DSWD-Davao wrote in its Facebook post on April 29, 2026.

(This isn’t just temporary aid—the initiative aims for more. For many drivers, the assistance they received serves as additional capital to continue their livelihood and support their families)

DSWD-Davao said that it immediately distributed CRA to the municipalities in Davao de Oro due to the large number of tricycle drivers in the area.

The department stressed that through the program, they would be able to provide immediate relief from the financial burden of tricycle drivers who rely on their daily trips for their livelihood.

DSWD-Davao further said that through this measure, it would be able to demonstrate its role as a partner of Filipino workers, particularly in the transportation sector, in addressing the effects of rising daily expenses due to the oil price hike.

Earlier, the department distributed P69.3 million to 12,455 beneficiaries in the region. Of that number, 387 beneficiaries were served in Davao City on April 8.

In Digos City, a total of 4,322 beneficiaries were given assistance from April 8 to 10; while from April 8 to 9, Panabo City distributed assistance to 3,314; Tagum City had 2,773; and the Island Garden City of Samal (IGACOS) had 1,743, for a total of 12,539.

On the first day of distribution, the department disbursed P21,425,000 on April 8; P30,945,000 on April 9; and P10,425,000 on April 10.

Under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program, the DSWD will prioritize tricycle drivers, followed by jeepney, taxi, UV Express, and TNVS drivers, including motorcycle taxi riders, delivery riders, and bus drivers. The program aims to address the urgent needs of drivers and their families. RGP