P15.6-M shabu seized in Davao buy-bust

AUTHORITIES seized an estimated P15.64 million worth of suspected shabu and arrested a 22-year-old alleged high-value drug suspect during a buy-bust operation in Davao City on Thursday evening, May 14.

The operation took place at Villa Conchita Subdivision in Barangay Bago Gallera through a joint effort involving the Davao City Police Office, Baliok Police Station (PS17), the City Intelligence Unit, the 2nd City Mobile Force Company, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Davao Region.

Police identified the suspect only by the alias “Bai,” a resident of the same subdivision where the anti-drug operation was conducted. Authorities tagged the suspect as a high-value individual involved in illegal drug activities in the city.

The operation was supervised by DCPO Director Col. Peter Bauzon Madria and PS17 chief Maj. Harold Untalan. Police said operatives carried out the buy-bust operation at around 6:04 p.m. under Pdea coordination and approved intelligence monitoring protocols.

Authorities confiscated several sachets and plastic packs containing suspected shabu, including large cellophane packets labeled “KUYA STONE.” Police estimated the seized illegal drugs to have a standard drug price of P15.64 million.

Operatives also recovered a .357-caliber revolver without a serial number, two live rounds of ammunition, suspected buy-bust money, boodle money, and a weighing scale allegedly used in illegal drug transactions.

Police said authorities immediately marked, photographed, and inventoried the confiscated items at the scene in the presence of the suspect and required witnesses in compliance with procedures under Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The suspect now faces charges for alleged violations of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 involving the illegal sale and possession of dangerous drugs, as well as a separate case for violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The DCPO said the operation forms part of intensified anti-illegal drug efforts in Davao City aimed at dismantling local drug networks and preventing the spread of illegal substances in communities.

Authorities are still investigating the possible source and distribution network linked to the confiscated illegal drugs. DEF