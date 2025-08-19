P1.5M fire razes 70 Davao homes

THE Bureau of Fire Protection-Davao (BFP-Davao) is investigating the cause of a fire that gutted parts of Barangays Agdao Proper and Leon Garcia, Davao City, on Monday afternoon, August 18, 2025. The blaze displaced more than a hundred residents and caused an estimated ₱1.5 million in damages.

The Davao City Fire District said the fire broke out at around 1:06 p.m. in Purok San Isidro, Agdao Proper, and quickly spread to nearby homes, reaching Purok San Antonio in Leon Garcia. At least 70 houses covering about 1,000 square meters were destroyed. The fire was raised to a second alarm before it was declared out at 3:39 p.m.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) reported that 310 individuals from 65 households in Agdao Proper and 22 households in Leon Garcia were affected. No casualties or injuries were recorded.

Three BFP fire trucks and eight auxiliary brigades, including the Davao Raven and Davao Volunteer Fire Brigade, helped contain the blaze.

Acting Vice Mayor Rigo Duterte II, together with the offices of First District Representative Paolo Duterte and Second District Representative Omar Duterte, distributed hot meals, drinking water, and other essentials to displaced families hours after the incident. Officials assured that coordination with CSWDO and other agencies will continue to support recovery efforts.

Barangay leaders also expressed gratitude to emergency responders and private groups who extended immediate aid to fire victims.

The BFP reminded the public to practice fire safety, including unplugging appliances when not in use and regularly checking electrical wiring. DEF