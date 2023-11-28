P168-B local development investment program passed

THE 20th Davao City Council approved the Local Development Investment Program (LDIP) 2024 to 2026 during the 44th regular session, on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, Davao City.

Councilor Myrna Dalodo-Ortiz, chairperson of the committee on finance, ways and means, and appropriations, and proponent of the resolution, said that the LDIP is one of the key tools in implementing the Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP).

“It is a three-year program that includes a prioritized list of projects, programs, and activities for funding in the general fund budgets or other funding schemes,” Ortiz said.

The LDIP 2024-2026 comprises non-infrastructure projects totaling P92,928,985,000 and infrastructure projects amounting to P75,074,588,000. In total, the LDIP covers a sum of P168,003,573,000.

Under the non-infrastructure projects, P42,526,515 is allocated for general public services, P23,299,283 for social development, and P27,103,187 for economic development, bringing the total to P92,928,985.

For infrastructure projects, allocations include P42,070,167 for the road development program, P11,489,049 for the flood control system, P20,000 for power supply systems, P464,204 for water supply systems, P16,127,694 for buildings, and P4,903,474 for other Public Infrastructure Projects, making a total of P75,074,588.

The LDIP's Programs, Projects, and Activities (PPAs) were determined based on the City Government of Davao's 12 key priority areas, which include poverty alleviation, infrastructure development, solid waste management, health, education, and human resource development, agriculture and agribusiness, business and industry support development, transportation planning and traffic management, peace and order, disaster risk reduction and mitigation, good governance through innovations and Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), and tourism development and support services.

Ortiz said these priority areas reflect the initiatives and projects aligned with the Duterte administration's goals for the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Davao, particularly focusing on the "Digitalization and Usage of Technology for an Enterprising Regime that is Transparent and Efficient."

“The City Government of Davao is committed to ensuring that its development plans will provide continuing quality of life to all Dabawenyos and that these projects, programs, and activities remain responsive to the needs of the people,” Ortiz said.

On October 16, 2023, the LDIP 2024 to 2026 was approved by the City Development Council (CDC).

Based on the committee report, Aileen Fudadera, the representative of the City Planning and Development Office (CPDO), said LDIP's source is the City Development Plan, which has already received approval from the City Council. RGP