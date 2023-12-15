P2-M cigarette smuggling try foiled, 3 Indonesians nabbed

The Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao (NFEM) apprehended three Indonesians attempting to illegally export cigarettes worth around P2 million on Balut Island, Sarangani, Davao Occidental, on December 11, 2023.

According to spokesperson Lt. Commander Jerome Bryan Mauring's detailed report, the BRP Artemio Ricarte, under Naval Task Force 71, intercepted a motorized banca carrying over 50 cartons of smuggled cigarettes.

Commander Ronald Paras of Naval Task Force Group 71 stated that the three foreigners will face smuggling charges under Republic Act (R.A) 10847, also known as the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016. The act declares large-scale agri-fisheries commodities and tobacco smuggling as economic sabotage.

Paras said that the arrested individuals failed to present cargo and legal documents proving their presence in Philippine territory.

The suspects were handed over to Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao on December 12, with plans for their transfer to Sasa Police Station.

The cartons of smuggled cigarettes are currently under inspection at the Bureau of Customs (BOC) warehouse in Panabo City.

An ongoing police investigation aims to identify the owner of the illicit shipment. DEF