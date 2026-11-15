P2-M coop borrowing ceiling gets Council’s 1st nod

COOPERATIVES in Davao City are a step closer to borrowing up to P2 million from the city government at zero interest, double the current ceiling, after the proposed change went through first reading at the City Council last week.

Councilor Al Ryan Alejandre, chairperson of the Committee on Cooperative Development and People's Participation, gave the update during the Pulong-Pulong sa Dabawenyos media forum on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026.

The amendments to Ordinance No. 0855-22, which created the Davao City Sustainable Livelihood and Entrepreneurship Program, include raising the amount an accredited cooperative may borrow from P1 million to P2 million, he said.

"So, wala ni tubo, zero interest siya (So this has no interest, it is zero interest)," Alejandre said.

"This will be a big help for the additional capitalization," he added, saying cooperatives could use the money to expand their operations.

In September, Alejandre said the amendments were still being drafted and that the council aimed to pass them this year for implementation in 2027.

Current loans

Under the program's rules, issued in 2022, micro and small cooperatives can borrow P100,000 to P300,000, payable in three years, while medium and large cooperatives can borrow P301,000 to P1 million, payable in two years.

Fifty-one cooperatives have availed themselves of the loans as of 2026, out of 871 registered cooperatives in the city, the City Information Office reported in August.

Safeguards

Asked how the city would make sure larger loans are repaid, Alejandre said a cooperative goes through a series of meetings and submits documents to the committee, including a feasibility study showing how the money will be used and how it will be paid back.

Borrowers are also required to issue post-dated checks, he said.

"Gina-require na po sila to issue a post-dated check 'no, for two years para gyud sure kita na mobayad ang mga cooperatives (They are required to issue a post-dated check for two years so we are really sure the cooperatives will pay)," he said.

The program's 2022 rules already require cooperatives to issue post-dated checks covering their payments. A cooperative must also have operated for at least two years, posted no net loss in the preceding year, have no outstanding loan with the city, and put up equity equal to 25 percent of the project cost.

Buying from cooperatives

Alejandre said his committee also plans an ordinance that would give priority to cooperatives' products and services, such as garments, bond paper, and manpower, janitorial, security, and van rental services, when offices buy supplies.

"Kay most of our mga bidders man gud is really a businessman (Because most of our bidders are really businessmen)," he said.

Unlike a business with one owner, a cooperative is owned by its members, he noted.

He said the city would also encourage national government offices and the private sector to source from local cooperatives, and wants a program to draw more young people into cooperatives, most of whose members are farmers.

DTI tie-up

Alejandre also paid a courtesy call on Atty. Lucky Siegfred Balleque, city director of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-Davao, to discuss closer coordination among the DTI, local cooperatives and community organizations, according to a post on his official Facebook page on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

The two officials discussed expanding livelihood and skills training programs to help Dabawenyos learn practical skills, start their own businesses, and add to their income, especially in communities that need more economic opportunities, the post said. GRS