P2.024B earmarked for flood mitigation projects in Davao

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has earmarked P2.024 billion for priority flood mitigation projects in the Davao Region, including works along the Agusan River and other major river basins, for 2027.

The proposed funding will support the construction and maintenance of flood-control structures and drainage systems along the Agusan River under the Mindanao River Basin (MRB) program, as well as the construction and rehabilitation of flood-mitigation facilities in other key river basins in the region.

The DPWH said the projects included in its proposed 2027 budget underwent a more stringent evaluation to ensure that they are ready for implementation and are responsive to the needs of communities in flood-prone areas.

“These projects have passed a strict list of documentary requirements as instituted by the Department to ensure that every entry in the proposed DPWH 2027 budget is implementable and will truly benefit communities covered by these projects,” the department said early this week.

The agency said project proponents are now required to submit a set of supporting documents before their proposals can be included in the 2027 budget.

These include an approved Program of Work (POW), validated geo-tagged photographs, compliance with Budget Preparation (BP) 202 requirements, a Certificate of Implementability, and an endorsement or certification from the Regional Development Council (RDC) or Local Development Council (LDC).

According to the DPWH, the documentary requirements strengthen the screening process by establishing whether proposed projects are technically and administratively ready for implementation and whether they are consistent with local and regional development priorities.

The department said this represents a stricter approach compared with previous budget preparations, when documents such as programs of work and certifications showing consistency with regional or local development plans were not uniformly required as prerequisites for project inclusion.

The development comes as flood control and mitigation projects nationwide continue to draw scrutiny from lawmakers and the public, particularly over project selection, implementation, and the use of government funds.

For the Davao Region, the proposed allocation is intended to address flood risks in communities situated along major river systems through a combination of structural flood control measures and drainage improvements.

The DPWH said it is open to further examination of its proposed projects by lawmakers and the public.

“The DPWH welcomes constructive scrutiny from Congress and the public as the Department remains steadfast in prioritizing project readiness and fiscal responsibility to ensure that every peso of the people’s money is spent for their benefit,” the agency said in a statement. DEF