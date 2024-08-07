P20M to identify donors of Quiboloy’s bounty

THE legal counsel of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), lawyer Israelito Torreon said that their church officials are keen on knowing the private individuals who donated the P10 million reward to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for information leading to the whereabouts of the wanted televangelist.

The legal representative of Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy told the media during an interview aired on August 4, 2024 that their P20 million offer is not meant to counter the bounty raised by the DILG, but to be given to persons who can provide relevant information that would pinpoint to the private donors.

“Well, according to the officers of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, they are offering 20 million pesos to those who can provide information as to who gave the private money to [DILG] Secretary [Benhur] Abalos Jr. ng P10 million pesos para daw madakip si (of P10 million to capture) Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy,” he said.

He cited Section 7(d) of Republic Act 6713 otherwise known as the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, wherein DILG itself illegally accepted a monetary value from private entities.

According to Torreon, one of the major reasons why this became a matter is to determine and investigate further if these unidentified donors have personal grudges against their founder since it has been reported that several private figures and groups plan to assassinate and exterminate Quiboloy.

On July 8, Abalos announced in a national press conference alongside the Philippine National Police (PNP) that several private citizens have pooled their cash for the reward for the arrest of Quiboloy since they observed the slow and delayed investigation against him.

“Meron po kaming mga kaibigan na they’re so frustrated on what’s happening right now and gustong makatulong kaya nagbigay ng reward na 10 million pesos (We have friends who were frustrated on what is happening right now and wanted to help through giving a P10 million reward money),” Abalos said.

Torreon previously lashed out at the government for allowing the reward to be made public as none of his cases underwent fair trial.

“There are actually criteria for determination as to who will be Top 10 wanted persons [and] most wanted persons and they are governed by Napolcom (National Police Commission) Memorandum Circular No. 2019 as amended by Napolcom No. 2022,” Torreon said, adding that Quiboloy's position as one of the country's "most wanted" is illegal and should be investigated. DEF

