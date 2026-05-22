P23-M hybrid seeds distributed in DavNor

THE Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao) distributed P23 million worth of hybrid seeds to three areas in Davao del Norte to strengthen rice production.

DA-Davao said that of the P23 million, P14.4 million worth of hybrid rice seeds covering 2,924 hectares was given to the Municipality of Asuncion, P8.3 million to cover 2,924 hectares in the Municipality of Braulio E. Dujali, and P448,160 covering 100 hectares in Tagum City.

“The initiative aims to improve farm productivity, increase yield potential, and ensure the availability of quality planting materials for rice farmers in the province,” DA-Davao said on May 20, 2026.

The department said that the ongoing distribution activities were part of its efforts to strengthen rice production as well as support farmers for the upcoming wet cropping season.

Earlier, DA-Davao ramped up its efforts to promote locally produced hybrid rice seeds as a sustainable solution to improve rice production in the region.

DA-Davao Regional Executive Director Macario Gonzaga stressed the importance of innovation, development of local seed production, and the outlook for a future that would uplift the lives of farmers.

The department said that it aims to shift hybrid seed sourcing from 60 percent imported and 40 percent local in 2024 to 60 percent locally produced and 40 percent imported this year.

In the region, approximately 2,024 hectares have been planted with hybrid rice during the dry season, with 1,737 hectares in Davao Oriental, most of which are in the municipalities of Banaybanay and Lupon.

The office also reported that it has intensified weekly monitoring, validation of planting activities, coordination meetings with local government units, and assistance programs for farmers and fisherfolk.

This comes after the reported ₱117 million in agricultural losses since January 2026 due to moisture stress linked to the slow onset of the El Niño phenomenon. About ₱76 million in losses came from rice crops, ₱26 million from corn, and ₱14 million from high-value crops, with Davao del Sur and Davao City affected by moisture stress. The hardest-hit areas were located in the towns of Matanao and Bansalan in Davao del Sur. RGP