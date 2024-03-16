P2.5-M illegal drugs seized, 2 suspects nabbed

POLICE authorities reported that an estimated weight of 140.67 grams of suspected illegal drugs, with an estimated street market value of P2.5 million, was apprehended.

A certain alias "Boss", who is the city's Top 1 City Level Drug Personality, and a certain alias “Nashif” were arrested during a joint police operation on Punad St, Brgy. Angliongto, Davao City.

The operation was led by the Police Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao), Sasa Police Station, 105th Maneuver Company, Regional Mobile Force Battalion-Davao Region (RMFB-Davao), RCI and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Davao Region (PDEA-Davao).

In a report provided by PRO-Davao, among the drug items confiscated from the suspects are one medium-sized rectangular heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu and three large heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu.

Also recovered during the operation were a color black sling bag; a cellphone; a caliber .38; two pieces of magazine; and three live .38 ammunitions.

The suspects are currently under the custody of Sasa Police, where they will be facing charges for violations of the Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

PRO-Davao director PBGen Alden Delvo said the operation is part of the police office’s effort to end the proliferation of illegal drugs in the region. RGL