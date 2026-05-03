P25.2-M smuggled cigarettes seized in joint operation

A JOINT coordination among several law enforcement agencies and security groups in the Davao Region has resulted in the successful confiscation of a large amount of smuggled cigarettes amounting to P25.2 million in a joint anti-smuggling operation in Davao Oriental, the Police Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) reported.

The seizure was carried out on April 30, 2026, in Barangay Pundaguitan, Governor Generoso town, led by the Philippine National Police through the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao).

According to authorities, the operation was launched following a tip from a concerned citizen about the alleged transport of illegal cigarettes in the area. Local police coordinated with multiple law enforcement and security units to intercept the shipment.

The joint team flagged down a FUSO wing van truck and arrested its driver during the operation. Authorities recovered 504 master cases of smuggled cigarettes, including various brands such as Greenhill, Cannon, and Bosque. The transport vehicle, ignition key, and related documents were also seized.

Police said the total estimated market value of the confiscated goods reached ₱25.2 million.

The driver is now under police custody and is facing charges for violating provisions of the National Internal Revenue Code, the Graphic Health Warnings Law, and Republic Act 12022, which penalizes illicit trade and smuggling activities. He was also informed of his constitutional rights before being processed at the Governor Generoso Municipal Police Station.

The operation involved coordination among several agencies, including the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Philippine Army, Philippine Coast Guard, and the National Bureau of Investigation, among others, highlighting a multi-agency effort to curb illegal trade in the region.

PRO-Davao Regional Director Leon Victor Z. Rosete attributed the successful interception to the intensified intelligence-driven operations and stronger collaboration with partner agencies and the public.

“This successful interdiction is a testament to our intensified intelligence-driven operations and strong partnership with other government agencies and the community. Aligned with the Chief PNP’s Focused Agenda, PRO 11 will continue to strengthen our operational capabilities, maximize inter-agency collaboration, and sustain aggressive efforts against smuggling and other illegal activities that threaten our economy and public welfare,” Rosete said.

Police reiterated their call for public vigilance, urging residents to report suspicious activities as authorities continue to strengthen efforts against economic sabotage and illicit trade. DEF