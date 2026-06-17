P270M earmarked for financial aid for quake-affected LGUs

AROUND ₱270 million in financial assistance will be distributed to local government units across four Mindanao regions affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck off Sarangani on June 8.

The assistance comes as the earthquake has left 65 people dead, 36 missing, and more than 736,000 individuals affected across Mindanao, according to the latest National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) situational report.

Among the largest recipients are General Santos City and Sarangani Province, which will each receive ₱50 million. South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat will receive ₱30 million each, while Davao Occidental and Glan, Sarangani will receive ₱20 million each.

Zamboanga City will receive ₱15 million, while Jose Abad Santos and Sarangani in Davao Occidental, as well as Kalamansig in Sultan Kudarat, will each receive ₱10 million. Davao Oriental and Zamboanga del Sur were allocated ₱5 million each, while Davao del Sur, Davao del Norte, Cotabato Province, Davao de Oro, and Isabela City in Basilan will each receive ₱3 million.

The allocation was announced during a situational briefing on June 14 in General Santos City led by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., together with Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon, Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, and Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling.

During the meeting, local chief executives, governors, and vice governors from General Santos City and Sarangani Province presented verified reports on the effects of the earthquake and on ongoing response, rehabilitation, and recovery efforts in affected communities.

General Santos City Mayor Lorelie G. Pacquiao thanked the national government for the assistance, saying the additional funding would help support continuing relief and rehabilitation efforts for communities recovering from the disaster.

The Office of the President also committed ₱262 million under the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) for priority projects in SOCCSKSARGEN. Of the amount, ₱140 million was allocated to Sarangani Province and ₱122 million to South Cotabato to support programs aimed at strengthening local development and public services. FRANCES KIM CACHILA/ADDU, SUNSTAR DAVAO INTERN