P290-M agri damages due to flooding, landslides

THE Department of Agriculture - Davao Region (DA-Davao) has tallied P289.672 million worth of damages to agriculture by the massive flooding and landslides incidents brought by the long-week trough or extension of the Low-Pressure Area (LPA) in the region.

Identified areas that were hit the most were the provinces of Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental, and Davao City.

However, the office clarified that the figure is based on the initial assessment submitted by the Provincial Local Government Units and from every affected Barangay level from January 29 to February 4 wherein numbers would possibly increase once they have already verified the final or total damages in Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, and Davao Occidental.

“Usual provinces nga naapektuhan is kadtong naapektuhan gihapon sa shear line. When we say initial assessment, that is based on the data from our respective LGUs kay sila man ang nakabalo kung pila ka hectares ang naapektuhan but still need to validate these areas to identify the total and partial damage,” Jodel R. Leliza, DA-Davao Disaster Risk Reduction Management (DRRM) focalperson, said in Tuesday’s Agribiz Lifestyle Forum on February 6, 2024.

(Usual provinces that are affected were those affected by the shear line. When we say initial assessment, that is based on the data from our respective LGUs because they are the ones who have the information regarding how many hectares were affected, but still we need to validate these areas to identify the total and partial damages.)

Of the figures from the newly released summary of damage and losses report, provinces that still need to update their assessment according to the official had difficulty submitting their reports due to continuous flooding and bad weather occurrences.

In terms of Production Loss Value, Davao de Oro has recorded an estimated P186.474 million cost of agricultural damage, P97.799 million in Davao Oriental, and P5.398 million in Davao City.

As of press time, the Office of the Civil Defense-Davao Region (OCD-Davao) has yet to update its progress report on the total number of affected families or individuals. However, based on their initial data, close to 500,000 individuals across the region are currently affected. DEF

