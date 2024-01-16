P3-M damage reported in school building fire

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) reported that a fire had engulfed the two-story building at F. Bustamante National High School in Tibungco, Davao City, on Sunday afternoon, January 14, causing an estimated P3 million worth of damage.

Based on the investigation conducted by fire and police authorities, at least 14 rooms were affected, with nine being totally damaged and one partially damaged.

The Bureau of Fire Protection-Davao (BFP-Davao) indicated that the alarm quickly escalated to the second level, signifying that a single fire truck was insufficient to contain the two-hour blaze. Firefighters reported that the fire started at around 3 p.m. and was declared extinguished at 5:29 p.m. on the same day.

Despite the school's proximity to a residential area, there were no reported houses or casualties involved.

As of press time, investigations into the cause of the incident were still ongoing.

In 2023, at least three state-owned schools were destroyed, with the most recent incident occurring on November 5 when the three-room Sirawan National High School building in Purok 11, Barangay Sirawan, Toril District, was razed.

The BFP-Davao and Team Davao Rescue have responded to over 15 fire incidents in the first and second weeks of January 2024, a significant increase compared to the same period in 2023. DEF