P3-M newly-improved gym turned over to DavSur brgy

THE Provincial Government of Davao del Sur formally turned over the newly repaired and improved gymnasium in Barangay Sinawilan, Digos City, on December 2, 2025. The project, which cost almost ₱3 million, is expected to provide residents with a safer and more functional venue for various community activities.

Governor Yvonne Roña Cagas and Vice Governor Marc Cagas led the turnover ceremony, handing over the symbolic key of responsibility to barangay officials and residents.

The upgraded multi-purpose building will serve as a hub for sports events, community meetings, school activities, and other gatherings that foster community engagement.

Board Member Rey Ayo also witnessed the event, expressing support for the province’s ongoing infrastructure improvements aimed at strengthening community development.

“Nalipay mi nga na-turn over na ang bag-ong improved gym, usa ka safe ug functional space para sa inyong mga kalihokan, Barangay Sinawilan, Digos City, Davao del Sur,” said Gov. Cagas, emphasizing the provincial government’s commitment to providing quality facilities for its constituents.

The completion and turnover of the project mark another milestone in the province’s continuous efforts to enhance public infrastructure and promote community welfare. CEA