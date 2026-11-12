P3 million earmarked for October fire-affected families

MORE than 1,100 families displaced by two fires in Davao City last month are set to receive P3 million in shelter assistance after the City Council asked the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) to provide the funds.

Vice Mayor Rodrigo "Rigo" Duterte II bared the amount during the Pulong-Pulong sa Dabawenyos media forum on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, when asked what the local government has done for the victims of the fires in Barangay Leon Garcia and Barangay 76-A Bucana.

He said the council passed a resolution and sent it to the DHSUD as a formal request for P2.5 million in construction materials for Barangay Leon Garcia and P500,000 for shelter repair kits for Barangay 76-A Bucana.

He said he also personally visited the victims, provided initial aid, and that the council pushed the resolution to speed up help for the affected families.

The Oct. 15 fire in Barangay Leon Garcia affected 1,074 families and destroyed 1,062 houses, while the fire that broke out on the evening of Oct. 16 in Purok 13 Bolton Isla, Barangay Bucana affected 79 families and destroyed 38 houses, based on a Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-Davao briefer and a City Information Office report.

DSWD-Davao set a payout of P10,000 in cash aid on Oct. 23 for each of the 1,153 affected families, and valued its total assistance to the two barangays, including food packs and kits, at P23.51 million.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte visited the evacuation centers on Oct. 19 and said the city would provide for the victims' immediate needs, and the city government said it was committed to helping families rebuild their homes, according to the same report.

2027 budget

On the city's proposed 2027 budget, Duterte said committee hearings are ongoing, and the committee reports are being finalized, and referred questions on the details to Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang, who chairs the finance committee.

"We assure everyone that kada peso, kada centavo, magamit gyud for the benefit of the people (We assure everyone that every peso, every centavo will really be used for the benefit of the people)," Duterte said.

Dayanghirang earlier said the 2027 budget is expected to reach around P16 billion. GRS