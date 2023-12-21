P300-K aid for Hinatuan

Shem “Titing” G. Garay, municipal mayor of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, accepted the donation from Davao City, presented by Alfredo D. Baloran, head of Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

The P300,000 forms part of the approved P2.5 million cash assistance from the 20th council's 48th regular session.

The magnitude 7.4 earthquake, with its epicenter in Hinatuan, and the impact of Tropical Storm Kabayan prompted the assistance.

The P300,000 donation was sourced from the Quick Response Fund (QRF) within the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (DRRMF).

Other recipients include Surigao del Sur (P1 million), Glan (P300,000), Malapatan (P300,000), Alabel (P300,000), Hinatuan (P300,000), and Cagwait (P300,000) in the Province of Surigao Del Sur.

To facilitate donations, the Municipality of Hinatuan established a bank account, and contributions can be made in-kind or dropped at the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (MDRRMC) in Sitio Baribi, Barangay Bitoon, Hinatuan. RGP